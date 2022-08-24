On3 NIL Valuation: 20 most valued recruits entering high school football season

Yes, high school football kicked off in some parts of the country with Week Zero. But this week games across the country begin in earnest. With the start of the season hours away, more and more eyes will be focused on the top recruits in the country. That’s especially true with a number of star prospects playing in the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff. And with that attention comes the opportunity for top recruits to further expand their brands and NIL value.

Here’s a look at the top 20 recruits with the highest On3 NIL Valuation.

No. 1 Arch Manning

On3 NIL Valuation: $3.4 million

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 1

College choice: Committed to Texas

The Skinny: No NIL brand in high school football is more valuable than Arch Manning of New Orleans Isidore Newman. Manning is the scion of one of America’s top sporting families. He’s the son of Cooper Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie. Peyton, Eli and Archie were all-SEC stars who reached the NFL. Eli won two Super Bowl MVPs, while Peyton landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning, because of his lofty ranking and his famous last name, is one without question the most valuable prospect in the country from a NIL standpoint. His strong social media presence of 170,000-plus followers also helps with his brand.

No. 2 Nico Iamaleava

On3 NIL Valuation: $1 million

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 7

College choice: Committed to Tennessee

The Skinny: Nico Iamaleava has turned heads for his play on the field and also because he’s believed to be the five-star recruit behind a potential multi-million NIL deal. The Warren (Calif.) Downey star saw his On3 NIL Valuation surpass the $1 million mark with an impressive summer that included an MVP performance at Overtime’s OT7 7-on-7 league. He also continues to add social media followers, especially from Vols Twitter, and is well past the 204,000 mark. That following, combined with a passionate fanbase excited about the five-star quarterback, makes for a perfect NIL valuation storm.

No. 3 Malachi Nelson

On3 NIL Valuation: $744,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 2

College choice: Committed to USC

The Skinny: Since he’s a prep star at Los Alamitos (Calif.) High, Malachi Nelson is already able to capitalize on his NIL. Nelson turned heads when he signed a deal in June with The h.wood Group. The company is a global hospitality firm with more than 30 restaurants and clubs worldwide that are frequented by A-list celebrities. And earlier this month, Nelson became the first high school football player to sign with Klutch Sports Group, which was founded in 2012 by agent Rich Paul and NBA superstar LeBron James. With deals already on his resume — and continued recruiting interest despite his longtime commitment to USC — will certainly help his NIL valuation climb throughout the season.

No. 4 Dante Moore

On3 NIL Valuation: $724,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 6

College choice: Committed to Oregon

The Skinny: As a top-10 player in the On3 Consensus, Dante Moore heads to Eugene as the ringleader in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class. It’s a situation that’s ripe for massive NIL benefits for the Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback. He’ll be the star signal-caller the second he steps on campus. Plus, he’ll be a recognizable name that’s instantly marketable to businesses looking for NIL deals. Plus, it won’t hurt that Moore heads to a school with one of the strongest collectives in college athletics. Oregon’s Division Street collective was founded when Nike co-founder Phil Knight joined up with a group of alumni to help Duck student-athletes monetize their NIL brands.

No. 5 Christopher Vizzina

On3 NIL Valuation: $578,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 26

College choice: Committed to Clemson

The Skinny: Leading up to and after his commitment to Clemson, Christopher Vizzina saw a significant increase in his On3 NIL Valuation. Vizzina picked the Tigers in mid-April over a long list of national offers. The week before he committed, his On3 NIL Valuation jumped to $73,000. That total has continued to climb, reaching $578,000. Not only is he one of the best players and quarterbacks in the country, but he’s also the face of the 2023 Clemson class. It’s a recipe that could see his value continue to ascend during the fall.

No. 6 Jackson Arnold

On3 NIL Valuation: $578,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 17

College choice: Committed to Oklahoma

The Skinny: Jackson Arnold out of Denton (Texas) Guyer had an outstanding summer. His success at the Elite 11 Finals and Future 50 boosted his rankings both nationally and at the quarterback spot. It also further reinforced the excitement with Sooner fans pumped about him being the signal-caller in Norman. His Twitter account has seen a steady increase to more than 14,000 and his On3 NIL Valuation has grown by 14% over the past 14 weeks.

No. 7 Jaden Rashada

On3 NIL Valuation: $468,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 61

College choice: Committed to Miami

The Skinny: Jaden Rashada has seen his On3 NIL Valuation soar since his commitment to Miami in late June. He has a solid social media following of 33,000. Most of his followers come from his Instagram account. He now has an On3 Per Post Value of $2.4K. He also has more than 11,100 followers on Twitter. Rashada also became one of the first-ever high school athletes to make money off his NIL when he inked a four-figure endorsement deal with recruiting app AIR (Athletes in Recruitment). That experience already with building a brand, along with picking a program with major NIL supporters, should allow Rashada to do well in Coral Gables.

No. 8 Zachariah Branch

On3 NIL Valuation: $468,000

Position:

WR

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 4

College choice: Committed to USC

The Skinny: Zachariah Branch out of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman should do quite well with NIL when he arrives in college. Not only does he already have a massive presence with more than 118,000 followers on social media. He’s also charismatic and a star in both football and track. His On3 NIL Valuation has grown by 54% over the last 14 weeks. Don’t be surprised if that continues to climb during the football season.

No. 9 Nyckoles Harbor

On3 NIL Valuation: $354,000

Position:

ATH

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 10

College choices: Harbor has added a new official visit to his schedule for this fall. He will go to South Carolina on Sept. 16 in addition to his Oct. 7 visit to LSU. Michigan is also set to receive an official visit but that date has not been decided.

The Skinny: Nyckoles Harbor was already well known in the college football recruiting circles, but he burst onto the national scene this spring when a video of him towering over and blowing past other sprinters was viewed 2.4 million times. He also has 24,000 followers on Instagram and is uncommitted. He has a real chance to see his On3 NIL Valuation climb during the football season.

No. 10 Eli Holstein

On3 NIL Valuation: $354,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 59

College choices: Committed to Alabama

The Skinny: Eli Holstein out of Zachary (La.) High, has actually seen a slight dip in his On3 NIL Valuation over the summer. Part of that comes from Holstein not being highly active with his social media brand. Yet, he still is going to play quarterback at Alabama and he’s an awfully good player. All of that means he should have plenty of chances to do well with NIL at Bama.

No. 11 Dylan Lonergan

On3 NIL Valuation: $333,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 78

College choices: Committed to Alabama

The Skinny: What makes Dylan Lonergan of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood’s brand so valuable is that he could also be selected in the Major League Baseball draft. On the football field, he’s one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Plus, he’s committed to Alabama. It’s certainly everything you need to do well with NIL.

No. 12 Brandon Inniss

On3 NIL Valuation: $321,000

Position:

WR

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 18

College choices: Committed to Ohio State

The Skinny: Brandon Inniss of Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage kept fans guessing where he would end up before eventually committing to Ohio State earlier this summer. Leading up to that commitment, he saw a steady increase in his social media following. And now that he’s on board with the Buckeyes, he continues to add more and more followers and strengthen his NIL valuation. Over the past 14 weeks, his On3 NIL Valuation has grown by 19%.

No. 13 Anthony Hill

On3 NIL Valuation: $313,000

Position:

LB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 15

College choices: Committed to Texas A&M

The Skinny: Anthony Hill is a five-star recruit. He’s the second-best prospect in the Lone Star State. Plus, he’s a star at a great program like Denton (Texas) Ryan. That, along with a strong social media following, makes his On3 NIL Valuation one of the best around.

No. 14 Cormani McClain

On3 NIL Valuation: $307,000

Position:

CB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 3

College choices: Alabama holds its spot as the top team in McClain’s recruitment but Florida is making up some group. The Gators will host McClain the first week of the season. This recruitment is heading until December, so there are still twists and turns left to be seen.

The Skinny: Cormani McClain, the nation’s third-ranked player is still on the market, and seemingly will pick between Alabama and Florida. And as we’ve seen with other NIL deals from players at both schools, the opportunity to do well is there in either Tuscaloosa or Gainesville. Plus, when you play a prime position like cornerback, your brand is even more valuable. It also doesn’t hurt he’s from one of the top high schools in the Sunshine State – Lakeland (Fla.) High.

No. 15 Francis Mauigoa

On3 NIL Valuation: $307,000

Position:

OT

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 5

College choices: Committed to Miami

The Skinny: Francis Mauigoa out of IMG Academy was a massive recruiting victory for the Hurricanes,. Plus, there’s little question the five-star prospect can do well in the NIL world with win-hungry Miami fans. Plus, Miami is one of the top advertising markets in the country. It’s a win-win for a star recruit like Mauigoa.

No. 16 Caleb Downs

On3 NIL Valuation: $305,000

Position:

S

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 5

College choices: Committed to Alabama

The Skinny: One of the top recruits out of Georgia, the focus of an intense recruiting battle between top national programs, NFL bloodlines and a five-star ranking are exactly why Caleb Downs has one of the top On3 NIL Valuations.

No. 17 Johntay Cook II

On3 NIL Valuation: $277,000

Position:

WR

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 38

College choices: Committed to Texas

The Skinny: Johntay Cook II was a rapidly rising social media sensation, especially on TikTok, long before he committed to the Longhorns. But now that the DeSoto (Texas) High star is heading to Austin and part of a program with multiple quality collectives and a massive fanbase, it’s easy to see NIL success in Cook’s future.

No. 18 Derek Williams

On3 NIL Valuation: $274,000

Position:

S

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 27

College choices: Committed to Texas

The Skinny: Derek Williams turned a lot of heads when he committed to the Longhorns out of New Iberia (La.) Westgate. Normally, it’s next to impossible to lure top prospects away from Louisiana. But the brand awareness of Texas, the ability to do well from a NIL standpoint and the opportunity to play with other top recruits won Williams over. Don’t be surprised if he continues to add more and more Longhorn fans to his social accounts, which will further strengthen his NIL value.

No. 19 Dylan Raiola

On3 NIL Valuation: $265,000

Position:

QB

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 1 Class of 2024

College choices: Committed to Ohio State

The Skinny: Dylan Raiola of Chandler (Ariz.) High is the top recruit in the Class of 2024. He’s a five-star quarterback. He has 13,400 social media followers. And he’s committed to Ohio State, a program that boasts one of the top collectives in the country. There might not be a better formula for NIL success in the country.

No. 20 Kadyn Proctor

On3 NIL Valuation: $262,000

Position:

OT

On3 Consensus Ranking: No. 8

College choices: Committed to Iowa

The Skinny: Kadyn Proctor had his choice of top programs. But the Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star offensive tackle stayed close to home with his Iowa commitment. Being the local in-state star to pick the Hawkeyes without question makes him a valuable brand with NIL opportunities. It’s also something he might be able to explore sooner than later. Recently, it was announced that Iowa high school student-athletes can now do deals without losing eligibility.

About the On3 NIL Valuation

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. A proprietary algorithm, the On3 NIL Valuation calculates an athlete’s NIL value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories:

+ Performance

+ Influence

+ Exposure

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.