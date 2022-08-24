Michigan football fall camp: Five players who have stood out on defense

Michigan Wolverines football cornerback DJ Turner had two interceptions in 2021. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football is 10 days from its season opener against Colorado State at The Big House. The Maize and Blue have gone through nearly three weeks of fall camp, which we’ve gleaned plenty from Here, we break down five players who have stood out on defense. This isn’t a ranking of the team’s top players on this side of the ball, but rather a list of Wolverines who have created buzz for their play this month..