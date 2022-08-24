KSR Today: 10 Days Until Kentucky Football

Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Halfway through the work week and only ten days until the Kentucky Football season. I don’t know about you, but time is flying by down here at the KSR South compound. I’m looking forward to sneaking in some extra lake time this weekend before the real action begins. Thankfully, there’s plenty to keep me busy until clocking out. Today will be an especially eventful one.

Kickoff Luncheon takes over Kroger Field

On Monday, Mark Stoops met with UK alumni and fans at the annual kickoff luncheon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Today, he’ll do the same at Kroger Field. Nick Roush will be in attendance to bring us all the highlights. Hopefully, no one asks about Shane Beamer and Stoops’ “stupid sunglasses” line from SEC Media Days. After working South Carolina fans into a frenzy over the weekend, Beamer finally put the “dig” aside yesterday (or, until he needs to fire his team up before the game in Lexington, at least).

Brad White and the defense talk after practice

Fall camp is now transitioning to game prep. After practice, defensive coordinator Brad White and some of his players will meet with reporters to talk about their performance in camp thus far. Check the site tonight for a rundown of it all AND a very special surprise, which I can’t even talk about. It’s a good one, I promise.

Last night, Rich Scangarello, Zach Yenser, Vince Marrow, tight end Jordan Dingle, and running back Ramon Jefferson chatted with reporters. There wasn’t too much new information, just continued hype for the tight ends and praise for the offense’s performance in this past Saturday’s scrimmage. On the offensive line, David Wohlabaugh Jr. is trending as a contender to take over the left tackle spot left vacant by Dare Rosenthal.

We’ll be rolling out leftovers from practice this morning. If you can’t wait that long, dive into the post-practice interviews on our YouTube Channel.

Speaking of our YouTube Channel, as we continue to grow our video content, we’re looking to add a new member to the team. This is a full-time position based in Lexington for which experience is required. As you know, we do things in the most ridiculous manner possible around here, so creativity is a plus. To learn more about the role and apply, click here.

Paul Miller Ford rolls out the blue carpet for Will Levis

In May, Will Levis signed a NIL deal with Paul Miller Ford, which included a gorgeous Ford Big Bend Bronco. Tonight, Paul Miller Ford and Levis will share the next chapter of their campaign entitled “Drive It Like a Wildcat.” KSR will be at the premiere to bring you all the highlights.

John Calipari, Kyra Elzy, Goose Givens give back in Eastern Kentucky

Yesterday, John Calipari, Kyra Elzy, Goose Givens, and other members of the UK Athletics family visited Eastern Kentucky on behalf of Samaritan’s Feet to distribute over 10,000 pairs of shoes. Calipari tweeted a photo from the trip, which included a visit with Edgar and Coleen Sandlin, UK fans who lost everything in July’s floods.

Edgar even showed them some of his Kentucky memorabilia from Goose’s playing days, a very cool moment.

Good on ya, guys.

Who are the top 10 players of the Stoops Era?

With 10 days to go until the season-opener of Mark Stoops’ tenth season in Lexington, we’re rolling out another fun feature. Who are the top 10 players of Mark Stoops’ first ten years at Kentucky? Around lunchtime, the KSR crew will share our picks, which are based on what the players did in Lexington, not overall talent. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

