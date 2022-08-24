INTEL: Ranking the contenders for four-star Carey Booth

Carey Booth at the Under Armour AAU circuit this summer. (Jamie Shaw/On3)

It has been quite the summer for four-star Carey Booth. The 6-foot-10 power forward jumped from unranked to No. 81 in the 2023 On3 Consensus.

He burst on the scene in April with his KC Run GMC team, where Booth averaged 15.3-points, 7.0 -rebounds, and 2.5-blocks. He shot 42.5 percent from three. After the UAA Next Circuit Indianapolis stop in April and May, Booth added 13 offers.

Booth will announce his college choice on August 24 at 7:00 PM EST. His final five are Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, and Stanford.

With an expert pick placed into On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), let’s go through all the intel as we rank the contenders.

1. Penn State

Penn State made Booth a priority throughout the summer, and Booth noticed. He spoke highly of Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry throughout the process. A lot of boxes were checked coming off his May official visit.

There are family ties to the program as Carey’s father, Calvin Booth, played there from 1995-99.

Penn State’s chances: 95 percent

2. Ohio State

Ohio State showed a lot of love to Booth since offering in May. Someone from the staff was at most of his July games, and they got an official visit set. However, this decision is coming before his scheduled September visit. Assistant Coach Jack Owens did well building the relationship.

Ohio State’s chances: 5 percent

Final intel

This recruitment was one Penn State Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry had to get done. He pulled no punches, as every time I saw Booth play in June and July, Shrewsberry was no more than two rows behind the four-stars bench. Booth was a Penn State priority, and he knew that.

There is a built-in tie to the school as Booth’s father, Calvin Booth, was the 35th pick in the 1999 NBA draft out of Penn State. Calvin’s 428 career blocks are the most in Penn State history and second in the BIG-10. He is now the GM for the Denver Nuggets.

Whenever you talk with Carey Booth, you hear about how great of a coach Micah Shrewsberry is. The X’s and O’s side of things, the system, the actions, etc., blew Booth away. Booth wanted to experience the process and went into it with an open mind. But Penn State has been the leader in the clubhouse here for a while.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine

I have placed my expert pick in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for Carey Booth to choose Penn State. I set my pick with a 95 confidence rating.

