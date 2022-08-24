Lincoln Riley describes how he has rebuilt USC's culture with so many new faces

(Rothmuller/Getty Images)

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is nearing the end of his first fall camp with the Trojans. The main purpose of fall camp is to prepare a team for the upcoming season, but Riley also understands the importance of team camaraderie, especially for him considering it’s a large bulk of his team’s first season with the Trojans. On a roster full of transfers and new faces, Riley emphasized the importance of camp outside of the white lines.

“Camp helps reveal those things, camp is a lot of times our favorite time of the year because it’s the most time you spend together other than when you travel to games because there’s no school and those guys are with you darn near the entire day for two or three weeks. So I thought camp was a fun way for guys to get together and not just do the football part of it, but spend time getting to know one another. We’ve done things as a team, activities, we’ve done things within our own position rooms to build that. I’ve said it a bunch, it’s not gonna be a crutch for us,” Riley said.

Riley knows that the closeness of his players will only elevate their play, as he and his staff push to create that fellowship.

“It is what it is, we know it’s competitive, and we know it’s a competitive advantage for us to really grow together as a team and we’ve gotta make the most of the time and then as coaches and staff it’s our job to do the little creative things to put them in positions to do that and we’ve tried to do that as much as we can here,” Riley said.

Riley was also asked what the biggest areas of growth have been since his arrival all the way to now in regards to to team chemistry.

“The biggest areas of growth have been the relationships within the team, I think when you’re around this team you don’t really feel like it came together the way it did, which is a positive thing. It feels like a lot of these guys have been together for multiple years. You see the camaraderie and the big thing I look for is we don’t have a bunch of cliques right now, which this doesn’t need to be like some fourth grade classroom right? Guys need to get to know one another, get out of their comfort zones, learn to rely on each other because we’re all gonna need each one of us,” Riley said.

Hopefully for the Trojans, their ability to bond and mesh well off the field leads to on the field success. They certainly have the talent and the coach, who knows that pretty soon their togetherness will be tested once they face their first opponent, Rice at home on September 3.

“Going forward I think those relationships and that trust and all that is just going to get strained a different way here in about ten days and games are a different animal, and you find out how tight it really is and you really gotta bond together because we’ll be tested and it’ll be tougher than anything we’ve had to do up to this point,” Riley said.