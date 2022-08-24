ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Lincoln Riley describes how he has rebuilt USC's culture with so many new faces

By Kaiden Smith about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6Mo8_0hTNU7MI00
(Rothmuller/Getty Images)

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is nearing the end of his first fall camp with the Trojans. The main purpose of fall camp is to prepare a team for the upcoming season, but Riley also understands the importance of team camaraderie, especially for him considering it’s a large bulk of his team’s first season with the Trojans. On a roster full of transfers and new faces, Riley emphasized the importance of camp outside of the white lines.

“Camp helps reveal those things, camp is a lot of times our favorite time of the year because it’s the most time you spend together other than when you travel to games because there’s no school and those guys are with you darn near the entire day for two or three weeks. So I thought camp was a fun way for guys to get together and not just do the football part of it, but spend time getting to know one another. We’ve done things as a team, activities, we’ve done things within our own position rooms to build that. I’ve said it a bunch, it’s not gonna be a crutch for us,” Riley said.

Riley knows that the closeness of his players will only elevate their play, as he and his staff push to create that fellowship.

“It is what it is, we know it’s competitive, and we know it’s a competitive advantage for us to really grow together as a team and we’ve gotta make the most of the time and then as coaches and staff it’s our job to do the little creative things to put them in positions to do that and we’ve tried to do that as much as we can here,” Riley said.

Riley was also asked what the biggest areas of growth have been since his arrival all the way to now in regards to to team chemistry.

“The biggest areas of growth have been the relationships within the team, I think when you’re around this team you don’t really feel like it came together the way it did, which is a positive thing. It feels like a lot of these guys have been together for multiple years. You see the camaraderie and the big thing I look for is we don’t have a bunch of cliques right now, which this doesn’t need to be like some fourth grade classroom right? Guys need to get to know one another, get out of their comfort zones, learn to rely on each other because we’re all gonna need each one of us,” Riley said.

Hopefully for the Trojans, their ability to bond and mesh well off the field leads to on the field success. They certainly have the talent and the coach, who knows that pretty soon their togetherness will be tested once they face their first opponent, Rice at home on September 3.

“Going forward I think those relationships and that trust and all that is just going to get strained a different way here in about ten days and games are a different animal, and you find out how tight it really is and you really gotta bond together because we’ll be tested and it’ll be tougher than anything we’ve had to do up to this point,” Riley said.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley makes USC starting QB decision

With all of the talks surrounding USC’s decision to join the Big Ten in 2024, many have forgotten about the upcoming season that the program is currently preparing for. The team underwent some massive change at the quarterback position, with last year’s co-starting quarterbacks, Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, transferring from the program once Lincoln Riley was officially named the head coach. They were able to bring in quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to replace him, which had many expecting him to be the unquestioned starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Rice#American Football#College Football#College Sports
gardenavalleynews.org

GHS wins first game on forfeit

Gardena High’s football team began its season with a win over host Maya Angelou of South Los Angeles but it not quite the way it would have liked. Maya Angelou failed to suit up enough players, due to several being ineligible because of unfinished paperwork, along with its uniforms failing to be delivered. The Phoenix opted to forfeit to the Panthers and canceled the contest.
GARDENA, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Aug. 26

(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelog.com

New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
Eater

Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped

Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy