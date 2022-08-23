Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Seen This Rare Animal in the Montana Wilderness?
I was scrolling through Reddit earlier this week, when I saw a photo and a thread that kind of confused me. It asked a question about an animal I'd never ever seen. But, the photo evidence was there. So, I now pose the question to the people of the Treasure State. Have you seen this animal? And if so, where in Montana did you see it? If you haven't seen one, take a look at the black coyote.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Is Flashing Other People Legal in Montana? (High Beams, We Mean)
Have you ever been driving down the Interstate or a major highway in Montana at night when someone flashes their high beams at you? Maybe they're trying to warn you about something, perhaps a hazard, or even a police officer just up the road checking for speed. They may even be mad at you for leaving your own high beams on their faces. It's one of the most common practices on the roadway, but is it legal to do?
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana High School Academics Need to Up the Ante in This Subject (OPINION)
A new school year is starting and if you want to listen to an interesting perspective on the success of our high schools, check out this morning's podcast. Last week we had a conversation with the state superintendent of public instruction Elsie Arntzen and I again brought up academic standards and how we are failing our graduates. She said only 15% of our graduating students are proficient in math. For those of you who also aren't, 85% are not and graduate anyway.
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
This Noisy Montana Bug’s Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane
I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
The Problems with Owning an Electric Vehicle in Montana
You're probably reading this article for one of two reasons, either you have a genuine curiosity about the potential problems of electric cars in Montana OR you hate clicked this and are getting ready to tear my head off. If you're here for the latter reason, let me assure you that I am not a big-oil shill, in fact, I'm quite environmentally conscious. Like many millennials, I've been taught about the dangers of fossil fuels since kindergarten, and I take those dangers seriously. I recycle, I typically take only 3 showers per week and I haven't owned a car for over 10 years— how's THAT for environmentalist cred? Now that that's out of the way, I'll explain some of the issues that come with owning an electric vehicle in this state because I want Montanans to be informed before making such a costly decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
Is Montana Facing A Housing Recession, And Is That A Good Thing?
The "American Dream" has been defined as homeownership for the longest time. However, for many Montanans, that dream seems much more like a nightmare when you look at the price of homes here in Big Sky Country. You don't have to search far to see article after article about the...
Former School Bus Driver Wants You to Help Enforce Montana’s HB 267
And now a public service announcement from a former school bus driver, me. House Bill 267 was recently signed into law in Montana and now makes it a little more expensive if you run the lights of a school bus when they are flashing. I actually looked up the bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fentanyl Overdoses Are on The Rise in Billings According to BPD
More disheartening news about fentanyl. Just days after Montana's top law official, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, met with politicians and various drug enforcement agencies to address the press about fentanyl (link below), we get more bad news regarding the powerful drug that continues to flood Montana. The blue pills shown above are non-pharmaceutical fentanyl from a recent confiscation in Billings. Illicit fentanyl pills can come in many different colors.
SEALs, Medal of Honor Recipient Rally in Western Montana
Ryan Zinke is a Navy SEAL running for Congress here in Montana. Derrick Van Orden is a Navy SEAL running for Congress in Wisconsin. Together, they'll be joined on the stage by Medal of Honor recipient, and fellow Navy SEAL, Michael Thornton. I don't know about you, but just to...
Montana’s Link To La La Land…Featured This Week: Lucille Ball
To this day, fans of sitcom TV, young and old alike, are glued to their television sets to watch reruns of 1950's favorites. So many comedies have made their way to our living rooms to include the hilarious and iconic, I Love Lucy. Just to hear Lucy's trademark cry at the end of an episode is enough to give anybody stomach pains from laughing so hard. Lucille Ball (Arnaz), who played Lucy, was the brilliant mind behind the making of I Love Lucy along with her suave Cuban born, real life husband and musician, Desi Arnaz, who played Lucy's spouse Ricky Ricardo on the show. Everybody now, on the count of three! 1...2...3..."Babalu!"
Montana Cowboy Writes “Dad’s New Ranch” in Honor of His Father
Some of you may remember how dry it was earlier this Spring. I remember talking with my Uncle Monte as he was heading home to the ranch after enduring a long week of chemo treatment for cancer. When I asked him if he needed anything from us here in town, he said, "pray for rain."
WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites
When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
What is the Big Reason Many Supercars Are Registered in Montana?
I wish I owned a supercar; I'd probably show it off more than I actually drove it. And I'd love the rush of going super fast in a Lamborghini. It turns out there are a lot of supercar owners in Montana. Kind of. You see, they don't actually live in the Treasure State, but their cars are registered here. Why do you think that is? The overwhelming answer is easy to answer; financial gain.
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0