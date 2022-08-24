ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football fall camp: Three under-the-radar players on offense

By Tyler Horka about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jM66w_0hTNT2uS00
Notre Dame sophomore offensive lineman Rocco Spindler could play a lot in 2022. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

Notre Dame is almost finished with fall camp. These three offensive players have performed well but are flying under the radar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema compliments 345-pound freshman OL: 'He resembles a van'

Bret Bielema delivered a hilarious compliment about 1 of his freshman offensive lineman on his radio show. Joey Wagner of 247Sports posted the quote on his Twitter account. Bielema stated that freshman Hunter Whitenack, who is 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, “resembles a van”. Whitenack was a 3-star OL out of New Prairie High School in New Carlisle, Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 19 recruit from Indiana and No. 96 OT from the 2022 class.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs announce August 30 - September 4 homestand schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs have announced their last homestand for the 2022 regular season, lasting from August 30 to September 4. This homestand features College Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and a special meet and greet with Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood. Other events and giveaways include:
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist killed in South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash on South Bend’s south side involving an SUV and a motorcycle. The crash happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of S. Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. Investigators say an SUV was headed north on Michigan Street and turned left onto Ewing Avenue and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Inside Indiana Business

Historic South Bend Church seeks National Register nomination

A historic church in South Bend is looking to earn national recognition, Indiana Landmarks announced Thursday. An effort is underway to nominate the Olivet African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend, to the National Register of Historic Places. Indiana Landmarks says the nomination documents...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rv-pro.com

RVTI Uses Forest River Owner’s Rally for Recruitment Efforts

The RV Technical Institute attended a Forest River Owner’s Group rally at the Elkhart, Indiana, County Fairgrounds. The rally had around 800 attendees from the owner’s group, which also included suppliers, Forest River employees and local support groups. Even some school counselors who were interested in implementing RVTI’s training into their schools attended.
ELKHART, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Michigan Mercantile shops popping up in downtown New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO — Two new shops have sprung up recently in downtown New Buffalo, with a third on the way. Shore (located at 10 West Merchant St., across from Brewster’s) made its debut on Aug. 17,. Julie Peterson, head of retail for Michigan Mercantile Development, said the store...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
95.3 MNC

Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Radar#American Football
winonalake.net

Argonne Round Roundabout Construction Update 8/24/22

Ongoing storm sewer work will impact travel lanes on Winona Ave beginning Thursday 08/25/2022 through Friday 08/26/2022. During this portion of the operation flaggers will be utilized as traffic will be restricted to 1 lane on Winona Ave. At the end of each workday traffic will be restored to the normal 2-way operation. An alternate route is suggested to avoid delays. Thank you for your assistance.
WINONA LAKE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Truck Stop Construction Closer to Reality

(La Porte County, IN) - Work has started on running water and sewer lines underneath Interstate 94 to the site of a proposed truck stop outside Michigan City. The lines will serve a Love’s truck stop and convenience store planned just south of the U.S 421 interchange. Matt Reardon...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
abc57.com

Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox

KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
KNOX, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier charged for reportedly driving drunk in military convoy

A Fort Wayne man faces drunken driving charges after police said he was driving a military vehicle in a convoy while he was intoxicated Monday night. Deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. Monday to 450 E. U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a call about a possible intoxicated driver in a military convoy, according to a police report.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished

WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
WARSAW, IN
msn.com

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in South Bend

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Wakarusa Motorcyclist Flown From Accident South Of Nappanee

NAPPANEE — A Wakarusa man was flown from a two-vehicle accident south of Nappanee on Thursday, Aug. 25. At 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on West CR 800N, near North CR 800W, Nappanee. Joann K. Miller, 19, Akron, said...
NAPPANEE, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy