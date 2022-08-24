Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 25 chart alert - "Collapse in volatility" suggests bigger move coming
Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bears have the...
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China which regards the island as its territory.
The Fed keeps raising interest rates. Working people are getting hammered by it
Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Federal Reserve chairperson Jerome Powell said the Fed must continue to raise interest rates, even though it will “bring some pain to households and businesses”. This – with all due respect – is nuts. True, inflation is near a four-decade high....
Government scraps plan to enforce human rights with Brexit trade deals, leaked letter reveals
The government is no longer planning to use its Brexit trade deals to spread and enforce human rights around the world, a leaked letter from the international trade secretary has revealed.Writing to MPs Anne-Marie Trevelyan said human rights would be kept out of trade talks and that she believed "free trade agreements are not generally the most effective or targeted tool to advance human rights issues". The dramatic change in approach comes as the UK tries to sign a deal with Gulf countries including Saudi Arabian, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – all renowned for their poor human rights...
kitco.com
Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry
Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
kitco.com
Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts
(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
kitco.com
Cardano is the top-ranked crypto in terms of ‘Brand Intimacy’
The Brand Intimacy Study utilizes artificial intelligence and big data to rank the perceived intimacy level of more...
kitco.com
World‘s largest Bitcoin ATM provider reveals it’s going public
According to Thursday's press release, the Atlanta-based ATM provider has reached a definitive agreement to merge with SPAC...
