1039thebulldog.com
LCC wins at Pike Central; Jenkins loses to Hazard
LCC volleyball is now 6-2 after beating Pike County Central on the road last night. They won 3 games to 2, winning the tie breaker 15 – 3. The Jenkins volleyball team lost to Hazard 3-0 last night at home.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC soccer splits boys/girls doubleheader against Hazard
The LCC Lady Cougars soccer team shutout the Hazard Lady Bulldogs 10-0 at home last night. LCC had two hat-tricks from juniors, Kelsey Goins and Kylie Bates. Seniors Skylar Frazier, Karla Ramirez, and Abigail McDougal along with Juinor Angelina Acevedo added one goal each. LCC boys soccer lost a close...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC volleyball wins over Cordia in home district doubleheader
LCC volleyball is now 5-2 after beating Cordia in a district double header last night in their home opener. LCC beat Cordia 3-0 in both matches of the district double-header. LCC volleyball will next play at Pike County Central this evening at 6:00pm. The Jenkins volleyball team will next play...
1039thebulldog.com
Obituaries For Saturday August 27, 2022
Worley Doyle Sturgill, age 80, of Eolia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Hazard ARH. He is survived by 3 sons: Vernus W. Sturgill of Vicco, Ronnie Sturgill and Dawayne Sturgill both of Eolia; 1 daughter: Renee Dunson of Morristown, Tennessee; 1 brother: Ellis Sturgill of Dry Fork; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
1039thebulldog.com
Obituaries For Thursday August 25, 2022
Donnie Q. Back, age 78 of Jeremiah, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Compassion Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. He is survived by 1 brother: Ronnie G. Back of Letcher; 1 grandchild: Kristen Paige Back; a brother-in-law: Arlin Blair of Jenkins; a daughter-in-law: Angie Back of Jackhorn. Funeral...
1039thebulldog.com
Obituaries For Friday August 26, 2022
Wilma Lee Niece Thomas, age 72 of Whitesburg, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by 2 sons: Orbin Thomas and Clint Thomas both of Whitesburg; 1 daughter: Karen Thomas of Whitesburg; 2 sisters: Marlin Kay Hopkins of Ohio and Lettie Sexton of Dry Creek and 5 grandchildren.
wymt.com
Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
WBIR
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. family rebuilds following flood damage with help from Christian Appalachian Project
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Slone family has lived in their Knott County home since 1981. They said they have seen flooding before, but nothing like what happened on July 28. ”By that time, we just didn’t know what to do,” said Ken Slone. “You know, you kind of...
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
tmpresale.com
Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password
The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
1039thebulldog.com
Gov. Beshear unveils plan to strengthen Pan Bowl Lake dam in Jackson
Governor Andy Beshear has announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake Dam which threatened to spill over and flood the town of Jackson as well as close KY 15. Beshear says the project is actually based on a 2021 study by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on how...
wymt.com
Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
wymt.com
Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Power theft using…jumper cables?
SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
wymt.com
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
