LCC wins at Pike Central; Jenkins loses to Hazard

LCC volleyball is now 6-2 after beating Pike County Central on the road last night. They won 3 games to 2, winning the tie breaker 15 – 3. The Jenkins volleyball team lost to Hazard 3-0 last night at home.
HAZARD, KY
1039thebulldog.com

LCC soccer splits boys/girls doubleheader against Hazard

The LCC Lady Cougars soccer team shutout the Hazard Lady Bulldogs 10-0 at home last night. LCC had two hat-tricks from juniors, Kelsey Goins and Kylie Bates. Seniors Skylar Frazier, Karla Ramirez, and Abigail McDougal along with Juinor Angelina Acevedo added one goal each. LCC boys soccer lost a close...
HAZARD, KY
1039thebulldog.com

LCC volleyball wins over Cordia in home district doubleheader

LCC volleyball is now 5-2 after beating Cordia in a district double header last night in their home opener. LCC beat Cordia 3-0 in both matches of the district double-header. LCC volleyball will next play at Pike County Central this evening at 6:00pm. The Jenkins volleyball team will next play...
HAZARD, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Obituaries For Saturday August 27, 2022

Worley Doyle Sturgill, age 80, of Eolia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Hazard ARH. He is survived by 3 sons: Vernus W. Sturgill of Vicco, Ronnie Sturgill and Dawayne Sturgill both of Eolia; 1 daughter: Renee Dunson of Morristown, Tennessee; 1 brother: Ellis Sturgill of Dry Fork; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
EOLIA, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Obituaries For Thursday August 25, 2022

Donnie Q. Back, age 78 of Jeremiah, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Compassion Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. He is survived by 1 brother: Ronnie G. Back of Letcher; 1 grandchild: Kristen Paige Back; a brother-in-law: Arlin Blair of Jenkins; a daughter-in-law: Angie Back of Jackhorn. Funeral...
JEREMIAH, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Obituaries For Friday August 26, 2022

Wilma Lee Niece Thomas, age 72 of Whitesburg, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by 2 sons: Orbin Thomas and Clint Thomas both of Whitesburg; 1 daughter: Karen Thomas of Whitesburg; 2 sisters: Marlin Kay Hopkins of Ohio and Lettie Sexton of Dry Creek and 5 grandchildren.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic. On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 10 and returned 42 felony indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
tmpresale.com

Jelly Roll in Pikeville, KY Nov 06, 2022 – presale password

The latest Jelly Roll presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to get tickets for Jelly Roll before anyone else. This just might be your only opportunity ever to see Jelly Roll live in Pikeville. Here is what we...
PIKEVILLE, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Gov. Beshear unveils plan to strengthen Pan Bowl Lake dam in Jackson

Governor Andy Beshear has announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake Dam which threatened to spill over and flood the town of Jackson as well as close KY 15. Beshear says the project is actually based on a 2021 study by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on how...
JACKSON, KY
wymt.com

Early morning car crash sends two people to hospital, dispatch says

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a car crash. It happened early Thursday morning in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15. Dispatchers said two cars were involved and two people were sent to a hospital. We do not know the extent of their injuries. Traffic...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Mudslide concerns spreading across EKY after flood

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountainsides across the region are chipping away day by day after the flood. Homes that were not damaged by flood water are now in danger of being taken out by mud and rocks. “This is our hillside, and this is what’s left after the flood. There...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Power theft using…jumper cables?

SALYERSVILLE – Two people were arrested last Friday after a police officer attempting to serve a warrant notice something strange on the electric lines in a Magoffin County community. On Friday, August 19, Salyersville Police Department Officer D. Watson and Officer Neil Adams went to a residence on Patrick...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

