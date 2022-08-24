Read full article on original website
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth’s Building For Women featured in abortion-access article
“For nearly three decades, long before the fall of Roe v. Wade, the blond brick Building for Women in Duluth, Minnesota, has been a destination for patients traveling from other states to get an abortion. They have come from places where abortions were legal but clinics were scarce and from states where restrictive laws have narrowed windows of opportunity.”
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022
Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
perfectduluthday.com
All events for Lakehead Harvest Show 2022
The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Show is a showcase of local farm life throughout history, featuring a petting barn, a parade, a tractor pull, sawmilling, blacksmithing, and grain harvesting and threshing. The show runs Aug. 26-28 with gates opening at 9 a.m. $10. Lakehead Harvest Show 2022. Sun, Aug 28,...
perfectduluthday.com
The Slice: The Committed Duo
Juraj Kols and Jennifer Beattie, together known as the Committed Duo, performed music on a sinking barge off Minnesota Point in Duluth during the the second annual SubSuperior Underwater Music and Art Festival in July. In its series The Slice, WDSE-TV presents short “slices of life” that capture the events...
Minnesota Set to Become “Abortion Access Island” in the Midwest, but for Whom?
Out-of-staters have long traveled to Minnesota for abortions, but as neighboring states restrict access to the procedure, data suggests patients of color may not make the trip.
cbs3duluth.com
CONTENTIOUS VOTE: Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
wpr.org
In 1918, US Steel dug up nearly 200 Ojibwe graves. Now the Lake Superior tribe's sacred burial sites have been returned.
The strip of land known as Wisconsin Point juts out from the east side of Superior into Lake Superior. The sandbar spans more than 200 acres and stretches nearly 3 miles along the lake. A lighthouse at its western end marks the entry to the Superior port. Some 400 years...
perfectduluthday.com
The Train Ride to Two Harbors
There are a ton of videos of the train ride from Downtown Duluth to Two Harbors. The one above is from the engine. This one is about the track. There is some insanely cool knowledge dropped in this video. And a video onboard.
Duluth International Airport Hosting TSA Precheck Enrollment Event
Anyone who has ever traveled by air knows that it can be process that involves a lot of waiting around, with getting through airport security often providing the longest wait of all. However, enrolling in the TSA Precheck program is a way drastically cut down on the amount of time...
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
FOX 21 Online
Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
wpr.org
Former Superior police officer now faces a dozen charges in off-duty crash that killed 2
A former 15-year veteran with the Superior Police Department is now facing a dozen charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a father and his infant son in an off-duty crash. Former Sgt. Greg Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs is charged with eight felony charges, according to an amended criminal...
WEAU-TV 13
2nd homicide charge filed against Superior police officer after deadly drunk driving crash
SUPERIOR, WI -- The Superior Police officer accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash is now facing a second homicide charge. The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 15 near 52nd Ave. and Hwy 53. Michael Evans, 23, was trying to push his vehicle which...
