ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Has More F-Bombs, Creators Explain Why

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Cobra Kai is a show for the whole family. Even though it’s streaming, it’s based on PG-rated Karate Kid movies so they don’t want to go full Orange is the New Black . Cobra Kai Season 5 may inch a bit closer, though. The new season does have a bit more profanity, and a few more instances of the F-bomb than previous seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Cbgv_0hTNRHzg00
L-R: Xolo Maridueña and Tanner Buchanan | Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurtwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Aug. 16. We’ll have more with them about the new season, but first Hurwitz explained how Cobra Kai Season 5 slipped more F-bombs in. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 didn’t mean to say more F-bombs

Hurwitz said the increased F-bombs were an accident. However, the story Cobra Kai Season 5 was telling lent itself more to profanity. Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) goes to Mexico looking for his father. Spanish speaking underworld characters end up dropping more F-bombs.

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Music: How Composer Leo Birenberg Included Every Kind of ’80s Music

“I think unintentionally,” Hurwitz told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s funny, I was rewatching a little bit of the season. There’s some times characters are speaking in English and sometimes they’re speaking in other languages. There’s quite a few F-bombs this year and it was an unintentional thing that just sort of happened.”

Last season began the F-bomb spiral

Cobra Kai began on YouTube, whose original programs were allowed to swear. Still, Cobra Kai reigned itself in. Season 3 was the first to premiere exclusively on Netflix. By season 4, Hurwitz noticed more F-bombs and it spiraled from there.

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’: William Zabka, Ralph Macchio Pick Their Favorite Scenes

“I think in the writers room we always try to limit ourselves to one,” Hurwitz said. “We might have gotten away with two in season 4 which made us feel like ah, maybe we could do two if we need to.”

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 kids swear

Back in the valley, Cobra Kai is still a show about teenagers . If they manage to limit F-bombs to two in a whole season, that’s being very well-behaved. The drama of season 5 ramps up to a point where even the American teenagers start swearing a lot more.

“It’s always, you’re never trying to throw the F-bomb in there in a gratuitous way in the series,” Hurwitz said. “It just, sometimes a moment calls for it. This season I think perhaps unintentionally there may be a few more than originally planned.”

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’: Martin Kove Wants to Show John Kreese’s Vulnerability

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Tanner Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Maridue A#Spanish#Spir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

167K+
Followers
112K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy