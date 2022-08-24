ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'

Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
Dayana Sabatin

State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About

Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.
Mission Local

Mission Local

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

