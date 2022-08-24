ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Forest faces unbeaten Spurs; Madrid is at Espanyol

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Big-spending Nottingham Forest faces another tough test on its return to the top-flight. It hosts undefeated Tottenham. Forest, which has made 16 signings and spent around $150 million this summer, has a win, draw and loss so far. David Moyes’ West Ham plays at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. The Hammers sit on the bottom of the 20-team standings after losing their first three games to Manchester City, Forest and Brighton. Villa has three points from three games. Wolves hosts Newcastle which, like Spurs, is undefeated and comes into the game after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Man City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents

Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Capello
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Casemiro
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Jurgen Klopp
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tunisian Ons Jabeur on death threats after playing Israeli opponents

As she savoured the adulation from the Tunisian public following her historic run to the Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur may have afforded herself a wry smile given her change in popularity in her home nation. For just two years earlier, Jabeur - who became the first African and Arab woman...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy