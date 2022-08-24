Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
MATCHDAY: Forest faces unbeaten Spurs; Madrid is at Espanyol
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Big-spending Nottingham Forest faces another tough test on its return to the top-flight. It hosts undefeated Tottenham. Forest, which has made 16 signings and spent around $150 million this summer, has a win, draw and loss so far. David Moyes’ West Ham plays at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. The Hammers sit on the bottom of the 20-team standings after losing their first three games to Manchester City, Forest and Brighton. Villa has three points from three games. Wolves hosts Newcastle which, like Spurs, is undefeated and comes into the game after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Man City.
SB Nation
Analysing Manchester City’s Champions League Opponents
Thursday evening saw the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and City, who were in pot 1, were drawn against Sevilla, FC Copenhagen and, huge surprise, Borussia Dortmund. The blues have played these three teams in European competition previously and have a decent record. Here, we look at the three teams, past history and how they are currently performing.
ESPN
Allegri's honesty about Juventus' prospects will only hurt him in the long run
Max Allegri is his own man -- you've got to give him that. And yet, he may be paying a price for it. After Monday night's unimpressive scoreless draw with Sampdoria, the Juventus coach got right to the point in his own somewhat counterintuitive way. "We've started better than last...
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
BBC
Tunisian Ons Jabeur on death threats after playing Israeli opponents
As she savoured the adulation from the Tunisian public following her historic run to the Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur may have afforded herself a wry smile given her change in popularity in her home nation. For just two years earlier, Jabeur - who became the first African and Arab woman...
