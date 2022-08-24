A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Big-spending Nottingham Forest faces another tough test on its return to the top-flight. It hosts undefeated Tottenham. Forest, which has made 16 signings and spent around $150 million this summer, has a win, draw and loss so far. David Moyes’ West Ham plays at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. The Hammers sit on the bottom of the 20-team standings after losing their first three games to Manchester City, Forest and Brighton. Villa has three points from three games. Wolves hosts Newcastle which, like Spurs, is undefeated and comes into the game after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Man City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO