Alabama State

fox5dc.com

Texas mass shooting victims, families join March for Our Lives rally to demand action on gun safety

AUSTIN, Texas - March for Our Lives is again gathering at the steps of the Texas State Capitol demanding action on gun safety in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. The organization is rallying with the parents whose children were killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and youth activists from across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
fox5dc.com

DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker

WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

Clean car EV standards coming to Virginia, thanks to California

ARLINGTON, Va. - The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards, attorneys and state officials said this week.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

24-year-old arrested in police-involved shooting in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one man – who has been identified as 24-yea-old Joseph Hall is in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5dc.com

DC police cruiser involved in crash in Southeast

WASHINGTON - A D.C. police cruiser was involved in a crash tonight in Southeast. Authorities say the collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Alabama Avenue near Hartford Street SE. Not many details are known at the moment. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for...
fox5dc.com

Video shows brazen attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old girl from front yard

HAMILTON, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing sexual assault and attempted kidnapping charges after reportedly grabbing a 6-year-old girl and trying to kidnap her from her front yard. Video shows the child taking out the trash when a man, later identified as 33-year-old Deric McPherson, approaches her and grabs...
OHIO STATE
fox5dc.com

Major construction on Blue, Yellow lines to start next month

Metro is encouraging customers to begin planning for major construction on the Blue and Yellow lines that starts Sept. 10 and will continue through May 2023. Starting Sept. 10, work will begin to fix the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge, and advance the improvements necessary to open the future Potomac Yard Station later in the fall.
HUNTINGTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Hot, humid Saturday across DC region; Isolated rain showers possible in the afternoon

It will be a hot, humid and mostly sunny Saturday for the D.C. region with some chances for isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Saturday will begin with temperatures in the upper 70s before topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s later in the day. Adding to the high temperatures, humidity will be rising throughout the afternoon, making it feel like a hot and sticky afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT

