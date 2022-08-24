ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche’s son shares why family chose Hollywood cemetery as her final resting place

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

The cemetery where Anne Heche was laid to rest has a special meaning for the actress’ family.

Sons Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper believe Heche would have loved the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where events such as film screenings and concerts take place.

“It’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” Laffoon said in a statement.

“She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Heche’s body was cremated last week. The Hollywood Forever Ceremony is the resting place of Judy Garland, Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone, among other stars.

Heche crashed her car into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 5, leaving her badly injured. She was declared brain dead a week later, but kept on life support for two more days until an organ recipient was reportedly selected.

The Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner declared Heche’s death an accident and listed the causes as smoke inhalation, burn injuries and a sternal fracture.

Heche’s tomb is near the resting places of Burt Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Halyna Hutchins, according to TMZ. Hutchins was fatally wounded on the set of the movie “Rust” last October when she was struck by a firearm handled by actor Alec Baldwin, who says he was told the gun was “cold” to indicate it didn’t have live ammunition.

Heche won a Daytime Emmy in 1991 for the soap opera “Another World” and starred in movies such as “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days, Seven Nights.”

With News Wire Services

