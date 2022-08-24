Read full article on original website
Ex 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Buzzy Cohen Calls Show a 'Loser Factory'
"Jeopardy!" contestant, winner and one-time host Cohen said during the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast that most people on the show become a "loser."
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
Yve's Rep Gives Update on '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amid Drama with Mohamed
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes Interrupted Mid-Show, Sparks Theories
There is speculation the far-right figure was arrested live on air, but there has bene no confirmation from law enforcement.
Marlon and Shawn Wayans Had to Write Their Own Sketches for ‘In Living Color’
While other actors on 'In Living Color' were handed prepared scripts, brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans were forced to write their own material.
‘Succession,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Location Managers Guild Awards
Succession, Stranger Things, No Time To Die and House of Gucci were among the productions that were honored at the Location Managers Guild International’s ninth annual awards, Saturday at Los Angeles Center Studios. Succession, filmed in New York and Italy, topped the category for outstanding locations in a contemporary series. Stranger Things — shot in Atlanta, Albuquerque and Lithuania — received the award for a period series. No Time To Die — which was filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy — collected the trophy for a contemporary film; and House of Gucci, which included locations in around France, took the...
Hunter March Jokes About ‘Nightly Pop’ Cancellation After Undergoing Spine Surgery
Hunter March is reacting to the news that his E! show Nightly Pop has been canceled by the cable network after four years. The television host found out that the late-night show was ending after undergoing spine surgery. “This surgery was really tough,” March said on Instagram Stories setting up his joke right out of surgery. “One thing that kept me going was the idea that I’m getting better so that I can get back to my job and make people laugh on Nightly Pop ’cause that really means the world to me.” In a second story, March delivered the punchline flawlessly adding, “Nevermind,...
Lili Reinhart on 'Look Both Ways' and Saying Goodbye to 'Riverdale'
"One of the biggest points for us that we wanted to make is that...your life doesn't end the second you have a kid," Lili Reinhart told Newsweek.
Keanu Reeves Shocks Pub Patrons With Friendly Visit: 'Still on a High'
"I've got to say, he was really nice to everyone. Just everything nice you would think about him was all true," said pub manager Danny Ricks.
'Alienoid' Director on Remaining Mysteries, Part 2 Plot and Release Date
The new Korean blockbuster film captures the tension between Western science fiction and Asian fantasy, "Alienoid" director Choi Dong-hoon told Newsweek.
Wordle #434 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, August 27 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some tips to help you answer the latest brainteaser.
