epicstream.com

Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'

Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
tatler.com

Harry and Meghan have a new royal neighbour in California

She might not hold the official title of ‘princess’ or be part of the order of succession, but there’s no denying that Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has royal blood. The first-born daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, her mother, Tamara Rotolo, had a brief fling with the then playboy prince in the 1990s. Her name even nods to her famous grandmother, Hollywood actress turned princess, Grace Kelly, and in recent years she has become reconciled with her Monégasque relatives.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying About Son's Brush With Death

On Monday, Meghan Markle’s long-awaited podcast finally made its debut on Spotify. The first episode of “Archetypes” featured a lengthy conversation with Meghan’s close friend, recently-retired tennis legend Serena Williams. But the portion of the 57-minute podcast that’s attracted the most media attention was the part...
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen

Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
Tyla

Meghan Markle lets slip adorable nickname for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has let slip the sweet nickname she uses for her husband Prince Harry. Fans are learning lots about the Duchess of Sussex thanks to her brand new podcast Archetypes, which dropped on Spotify this week. On the first episode of the podcast, which works to 'investigate, dissect, and...
Daily Mail

Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit

The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Archie’s bedroom caught fire during royal tour with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa in 2019.Speaking with Serena Williams on the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex described how Archie's nanny was preparing to put him to bed for a nap, before deciding to take him with her to get a snack at the last minute."In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire... There was no smoke detector," Ms Markle said.Sign up to our newsletters.
