Read full article on original website
Related
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Yve's Rep Gives Update on '90 Day Fiancé' Star Amid Drama with Mohamed
"90 Day Fiancé" couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed have been at the center of major drama following the Season 9 Tell All on TLC.
'I Lived in a Celebrity's Mansion, The Luxury They Left Behind Was Incredible'
It seemed like her entire house was really representative of her whole creative and colorful persona.
RELATED PEOPLE
Groom Backed For Searing Video Aimed at Parents, Sister Who Skipped Wedding
"They didn't have a good reason to miss it, and they're rightfully mortified," one commenter wrote.
Keanu Reeves Shocks Pub Patrons With Friendly Visit: 'Still on a High'
"I've got to say, he was really nice to everyone. Just everything nice you would think about him was all true," said pub manager Danny Ricks.
'Bridezilla' Slammed for Charging Guests $150 to Attend Wedding
The bride's sister was encouraged to step down as a bridesmaid, after being expected to attend regular facials ahead of the day, out of her own pocket.
Alex Hall Calls Out 'Selling the OC' Co-Stars Jarvis and Rose
Alex Hall has revealed her shock over her "Selling the OC" co-stars Jarvis and Rose after watching the "Selling Sunset" spinoff ahead of its launch on Netflix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lili Reinhart on 'Look Both Ways' and Saying Goodbye to 'Riverdale'
"One of the biggest points for us that we wanted to make is that...your life doesn't end the second you have a kid," Lili Reinhart told Newsweek.
Stepsister's Pink Paint Plan for Room She's Living in for Two Months Panned
She's staying with her older stepbrother in his house for two months while her parents are having their house renovated and will move back when it's done.
Red Retriever Stuns Internet by Appearing to Talk to Camera in Viral Video
Red retriever stuns internet by appearing to talk to camera in viral video
PETS・
Wordle #434 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, August 27 Puzzle
Struggling with today's Wordle? Newsweek has some tips to help you answer the latest brainteaser.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 85, Cries as Metal Detector Finds Lost Engagement Ring in Moving Vid
TikTok users dubbed @smoggysearcher a "hero" as he says it's his "happiest metal detecting moment ever!"
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0