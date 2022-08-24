Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Anger as Husband Compares 'Slimmer' Woman's Body to His Postpartum Wife
"So your husband, upon hearing that you were starving yourself, wasn't concerned?" asked one Redditor.
What is Azo Dye? Tattoo Ink Shares Possible Link to Cancer in New Study
"Every time we looked at one of the inks, we found something that gave me pause," Dr. John Swierk said.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0