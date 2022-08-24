Burglar breaks into Brooklyn jewelry store and pilfers $200K in goods: NYPD

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect used a sledgehammer to break into a Brooklyn jewelry store and stole $200,000 worth of merchandise last week, authorities said.

The perpetrator burglarized the Glitz Jewelers at 117 Seventh Avenue in Park Slope on Aug. 17, around 3:45 a.m. The suspect allegedly used the sledgehammer to break the front door glass window to access the store.

Once inside, the burglar grabbed several pieces of jewelry valued at around $200,000 before fleeing the scene, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Police released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident.

