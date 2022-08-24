Burglar breaks into Brooklyn jewelry store and pilfers $200K in goods: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect used a sledgehammer to break into a Brooklyn jewelry store and stole $200,000 worth of merchandise last week, authorities said.
The perpetrator burglarized the Glitz Jewelers at 117 Seventh Avenue in Park Slope on Aug. 17, around 3:45 a.m. The suspect allegedly used the sledgehammer to break the front door glass window to access the store.Armed suspects robbed Brooklyn bishop, wife mid-sermon, police say
Once inside, the burglar grabbed several pieces of jewelry valued at around $200,000 before fleeing the scene, police said.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Police released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
