Outside the city of Karbala in central Iraq, a roughly 330 foot-wide wall of date palms and olive trees sways in the dust. Its northern axis reaches far around the city in a 16 mile-long arc. Its southern axis stretches a further 13 miles.The trees haven’t always been there though. This natural windbreak was first proposed as a measure to protect the city’s 576,000 inhabitants in 2006. Dust storms that sweep across Iraq every year cause havoc on the streets and send thousands to hospital with breathing difficulties. Some even kill. Karbala’s wall of trees was intended both to calm...

