Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
How Huge Tree Walls Help Stop a Growing ‘Mad Max’ Hellscape for Desert Cities
Outside the city of Karbala in central Iraq, a roughly 330 foot-wide wall of date palms and olive trees sways in the dust. Its northern axis reaches far around the city in a 16 mile-long arc. Its southern axis stretches a further 13 miles.The trees haven’t always been there though. This natural windbreak was first proposed as a measure to protect the city’s 576,000 inhabitants in 2006. Dust storms that sweep across Iraq every year cause havoc on the streets and send thousands to hospital with breathing difficulties. Some even kill. Karbala’s wall of trees was intended both to calm...
