Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says

FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint

Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
CDC Changes Quarantine, Other COVID Guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its COVID-19 guidance related to testing and exposure. The agency also reiterated some its of previous guidance, including gauging general risk of COVID-19 based on community spread and individual health risks. The guidance is for public settings, which will...
Dartisla ODT From Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals

The FDA has approved glycopyrrolate orally disintegrating tablets (Dartisla ODT; Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals) to reduce symptoms of peptic ulcer as an adjunct to peptic ulcer treatment in adults. The FDA has approved glycopyrrolate orally disintegrating tablets (Dartisla ODT; Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals) to reduce symptoms of peptic ulcer as an adjunct to peptic...
FDA plans to authorize bivalent boosters by Labor Day, sources say

The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid boosters around Labor Day, said two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign. Both Pfizer's...
New Treatment Options Are on the Horizon for β-Thalassemia

Gene therapies in late-stage development may soon provide hope for a cure. ß-thalassemia is a genetic disorder causing reduced production of hemoglobin, resulting in anemia.1,2 Symptoms can vary widely depending on whether an individual has β-thalassemia minor, intermedia, or major. In the most severe form, patients with β-thalassemia major, also known as Cooley anemia, become symptomatic in their early years of life.3.
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active

The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
