Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
CDC accused of violating scientific integrity policies when approving COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers
A watchdog group has accused the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of violating their own scientific integrity policies in authorizing and recommending infants and toddlers to take COVID-19 vaccine doses. Protect the Public's Trust, a conservative watchdog group, made the allegations in a...
CNBC
Pfizer asks FDA to authorize Covid booster shots that target omicron BA.5 for people ages 12 and older
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to authorize updated Covid booster shots that target the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. The U.S. is planning a fall booster campaign with the new shots amid concerns about another wave of infection. Public health officials hope the new...
Moderna, Pfizer Could Release Omicron-Targeting Vaccines By September
Omicron-targeting vaccines will arrive in early fall, based on the latest update from public health sources. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urged vaccine makers in June to come up with boosters targeting the newer strains and variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna and Pfizer are getting closer to the release of their updated vaccines.
Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization for vaccine booster retooled for Omicron
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech said on Monday they had sought U.S. authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster retooled to target the Omicron variant, and would have doses available to ship immediately after regulatory clearance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is How Long It Takes For The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Start Working
If you're thinking about receiving the Pfizer vaccine, you may have questions regarding how long it actually takes to start working. Here's what to know.
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 vaccine that targets omicron, original virus
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they have requested U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster that targets not only the original virus, but also the omicron coronavirus subvariants. According to Pfizer, tests have shown the booster works well against both the original virus and the...
Moderna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
CNET
New COVID Testing Guidelines for Home: How to Get an Accurate COVID Test Result
As the US enters the fall school season, rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 are back in the spotlight. But new guidance from public health agencies has left some Americans confused about how and when to best test for COVID at home. Spurred by the availability of free tests from...
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
If exposed to the coronavirus, take 3 home tests to boost accuracy, FDA now says
New recommendations call for three home tests for people exposed to the coronavirus. The third test will improve accuracy, the FDA says.
CNET
CDC Changes Quarantine, Other COVID Guidance
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its COVID-19 guidance related to testing and exposure. The agency also reiterated some its of previous guidance, including gauging general risk of COVID-19 based on community spread and individual health risks. The guidance is for public settings, which will...
pharmacytimes.com
Dartisla ODT From Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals
The FDA has approved glycopyrrolate orally disintegrating tablets (Dartisla ODT; Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals) to reduce symptoms of peptic ulcer as an adjunct to peptic ulcer treatment in adults. The FDA has approved glycopyrrolate orally disintegrating tablets (Dartisla ODT; Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals) to reduce symptoms of peptic ulcer as an adjunct to peptic...
CNBC
FDA plans to authorize bivalent boosters by Labor Day, sources say
The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid boosters around Labor Day, said two people familiar with the discussions. The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign. Both Pfizer's...
pharmacytimes.com
New Treatment Options Are on the Horizon for β-Thalassemia
Gene therapies in late-stage development may soon provide hope for a cure. ß-thalassemia is a genetic disorder causing reduced production of hemoglobin, resulting in anemia.1,2 Symptoms can vary widely depending on whether an individual has β-thalassemia minor, intermedia, or major. In the most severe form, patients with β-thalassemia major, also known as Cooley anemia, become symptomatic in their early years of life.3.
Moderna Is Suing Pfizer & They're Fighting Over The mRNA In COVID-19 Vaccines
At this time in 2020, the world's top pharmaceutical companies were racing to find a potentially life-saving vaccine for COVID-19. Now, Moderna has filed a lawsuit against other big COVID-19 vaccine makers, Pfizer and BioNTech, over the technology used to make those vaccines possible in the first place. Moderna is...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA investigating three new outbreaks; other investigations remain active
The FDA is investigating two new outbreaks of infections from Salmonella bacteria. The agency is also investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections announced Tuesday by the CDC. In an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that there are 19 confirmed patients but...
pharmacytimes.com
Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data for Young Children
Analysis is based on previously reported data collected in March and April 2022, with the FDA granting emergency use authorization for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years on June 17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced updated efficacy results from a phase 2/3 trial, evaluating a 3 3-µg dose series of...
TODAY.com
Moderna accuses Pfizer of copying its COVID-19 vaccine technology
COVID-19 vaccine-maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, accusing the competitors of copying Moderna’s technology to make their own vaccine. Both Pfizer and BioNTech say their work is original.Aug. 27, 2022.
Comments / 0