Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Big Eyes Coin vs Tamadoge: A New Paradigm in Community Tokens
Community tokens have taken the crypto market by surprise as they have shown the power of community-backed projects. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Kishu Inu are some of the few community tokens that have become prominent. Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge are new community tokens on the block that both serve unique purposes and are quite different. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to use its token to help users get liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. It will also boost the NFT ecosystem by offering hypergrowth and utility. On the other hand, Tamadoge follows the line of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies but adds a play-to-earn spin to the project.
zycrypto.com
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface
So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase
The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
zycrypto.com
ADA Ready To Roar Back To $1 As Cardano Founder Reveals Launch Date For Vasil Upgrade
The Vasil hard fork is coming. Charles Hoskinson, the CEO and founder of IOG, the company behind Cardano, disclosed Friday when the long-delayed Vasil hard fork is likely to kick off. In what will be seen as good news for ADA fans, Hoskinson expects the upgrade to be executed on the mainnet next month.
RELATED PEOPLE
zycrypto.com
Crypto Startup Lyra Launches Its Crypto Payment Service Platform
Lyra, a cryptocurrency startup that aims to bring exclusive crypto spending to millions of merchants, has announced the launch of its new platform. The platform is set to bring a new development to the crypto space via its innovative platform. Lyra Provides Virtual Visa cards on Demand to Crypto Users.
zycrypto.com
UNCTAD Report Pegs India’s Crypto Adoption at 7.3%, Kicks off Debate about Regulation
A recent UNCTAD policy brief says every seventh person in India held a cryptocurrency in 2021, and the largescale adoption in absence of regulations poses risks of financial instability. Released on August 12, the UNCTAD report sparked a fresh debate about India’s crypto regulation bill that the government planned to...
zycrypto.com
Recovery in Sight as BTC Stays Above Realized Price
Following the intense pull exerted by the bears in the past months, especially in June, the crypto markets have struggled to recover some of the losses incurred, with a series of periodic relief rallies staged in July. Following the recent consolidation of the past week, BTC is finally trading above the realized price again, indicating bullish signs.
zycrypto.com
Privatixy Token And Polygon: Two Cryptocurrencies Changing The Game
Cryptocurrencies are in demand worldwide, protecting users’ assets and preserving their capital. With the number of crypto enthusiasts looking for bear market ravages. The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing at a fast pace around the world. However, the crypto crash has wiped away billions of dollars from the market....
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Tether and Kraken Transparency Audits Aimed at Boosting Further Confidence Into The Crypto Markets
Tether Holdings Limited has released its June 2022 Assurance Consolidated Reserves Report. The debate on the reserves held by Tether has been ongoing, with Tether asserting that its tokens are pegged at 1-to-1 with a matching fiat currency and are backed 100% by Tether’s reserves. According to its latest...
zycrypto.com
Hidden Data-Corrupting Bug Briefly Stalls Ethereum’s Merge Journey – Now Fixed
Ethereum software developer Péter Szilágyi, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the possible presence of a data-eroding bug in the recently released patch upgrade. The .22 version, which was affected by the bug, represents the latest patch of the ongoing ETH Merge upgrade. Thousands of downloads from early...
zycrypto.com
‘We Expect The Crypto Bear Cycle To Last For 12-16 Months’ — Coinbase CEO Armstrong
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong foresees the ongoing crypto winter crossing over into 2023 as fears of a further meltdown by markets across the board surge. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, the crypto billionaire revealed that he expected cryptocurrency prices to stay suppressed for a little longer before the market can make a turnaround. “We all hope it will be 12-18 months and nice recovery, but you obviously have to plan for being longer than that and so that’s how we think about it,” said Armstrong.
Comments / 0