Big Eyes Coin vs Tamadoge: A New Paradigm in Community Tokens

Community tokens have taken the crypto market by surprise as they have shown the power of community-backed projects. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, and Kishu Inu are some of the few community tokens that have become prominent. Big Eyes Coin and Tamadoge are new community tokens on the block that both serve unique purposes and are quite different. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to use its token to help users get liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. It will also boost the NFT ecosystem by offering hypergrowth and utility. On the other hand, Tamadoge follows the line of other dog-themed cryptocurrencies but adds a play-to-earn spin to the project.
BIB Exchange Offers Crypto Traders a Superb User Interface

So far, blockchain has exhibited a remarkable run of form. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector, as well as its influence on the daily activities of humanity, have been exemplary. Satoshi designed bitcoin in 2009 to thrive on the blockchain as a medium of exchange. It is the...
Bitcoin On-chain Metrics Confirm Lacklustre Capital Influx and Bottom Cycle Consolidation Phase

The cryptocurrency industry has not been attracting many new investors since April this year, so cryptocurrency projects now do not have the much-needed momentum to push up crypto prices. Traders and investors should expect the current bear market cycle to last for some more days or weeks because on-chain data shows that additional accumulation is needed for the crypto prices to gain the required momentum for a sustained upward trend, notes analysts from Glassnode.
Crypto Startup Lyra Launches Its Crypto Payment Service Platform

Lyra, a cryptocurrency startup that aims to bring exclusive crypto spending to millions of merchants, has announced the launch of its new platform. The platform is set to bring a new development to the crypto space via its innovative platform. Lyra Provides Virtual Visa cards on Demand to Crypto Users.
Recovery in Sight as BTC Stays Above Realized Price

Following the intense pull exerted by the bears in the past months, especially in June, the crypto markets have struggled to recover some of the losses incurred, with a series of periodic relief rallies staged in July. Following the recent consolidation of the past week, BTC is finally trading above the realized price again, indicating bullish signs.
Privatixy Token And Polygon: Two Cryptocurrencies Changing The Game

Cryptocurrencies are in demand worldwide, protecting users’ assets and preserving their capital. With the number of crypto enthusiasts looking for bear market ravages. The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing at a fast pace around the world. However, the crypto crash has wiped away billions of dollars from the market....
‘We Expect The Crypto Bear Cycle To Last For 12-16 Months’ — Coinbase CEO Armstrong

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong foresees the ongoing crypto winter crossing over into 2023 as fears of a further meltdown by markets across the board surge. Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, the crypto billionaire revealed that he expected cryptocurrency prices to stay suppressed for a little longer before the market can make a turnaround. “We all hope it will be 12-18 months and nice recovery, but you obviously have to plan for being longer than that and so that’s how we think about it,” said Armstrong.
