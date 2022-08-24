ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville Man Nabbed For String Of Burglaries, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Scott Gilmor Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly committing at least seven burglaries on Long Island.

Scott Gilmor, age 45, of Hicksville, was arrested by Nassau County Police in Hempstead on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Gilmor was responsible for multiple burglaries that occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 23, Raceway Deli, 548 Westbury Ave., Carle Place
  • Monday, Aug. 22, Road Ready Auto Repair Shop, 2786 N. Jerusalem Road, North Bellmore
  • Sunday, Aug. 21, Unicorn Graphics, 971 Stewart Ave., East Garden City
  • Saturday, Aug. 20, Convenience and Smoke Shop, 2125 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
  • Friday, Aug. 19, Yay Scrubs, 451 Old Country Road, Westbury
  • Monday, May 2, Yay Scrubs, 451 Old Country Road, Westbury
  • Saturday, April 16, Unicorn Graphics, 971 Stewart Ave., East Garden City

After an extensive investigation, Gilmor was located by police and placed under arrest without incident.

He was charged with:

  • Seven counts so burglary
  • Two counts of criminal mischief
  • Six counts of possession of burglar tools

Gilmor will be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Hempstead.

Gilmor was previously arrested on Wednesday, May 18, for burglary, and on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released without cash bail for both arrests.

