Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.

1 DAY AGO