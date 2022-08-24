Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. Ware
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Related
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
WDEF
Hamilton Co. reaches record high hospitality and leisure industry employment numbers
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County has set a new all-time record high of 31,300 people are employed in the leisure and hospitality industry as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statics. The previous record was before the pandemic. According to Chattanooga Tourism, in...
WAFF
“Two hours and 15 minutes of my day”: Athens parents voices frustration with lack of bus transportation for Athens High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”As a single mom, it puts me into a predicament of having to leave work in the middle of the day, come home, take my kids home, then go back to work.”. April Najmeh recently moved to Athens with her 16-year old and 14 year...
Tennessee Tribune
Dot Foods Celebrates Groundbreaking of 13th U.S. Distribution Center, Its Second Location in Tennessee
(Manchester, Tenn.) – Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground today on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chattanooga. The South Pittsburg High School football team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
WATE
Walkers can earn money to stay active in Market Square
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville announced that they will expand the walking program for participants to earn money to stay active. Nourish Knoxville announced the expansion of its walking program to encourage the community to practice a more active lifestyle. The program will start on Sept. 7, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
WTVCFOX
Community leaders supporting Chattanooga police chief in reassignment of 15 officers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the steps of City Hall Chattanooga clergy members, local leaders, and representatives came together to support Police Chief Celeste Murphy following her decision to reassign 15 officers with allegations of misrepresentation or untruthfulness. The City of Chattanooga says it has reached a resolution with groups...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
WATE
‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro native named Tennessee National Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition
More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19-21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee's Guardsmen. This weekend's match, which took place at Tullahoma's Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the rifle match took place in May.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Grocery Stores
Abingdon, Virginia-based retailer Food City, which partnered last month with DoorDash to continue its e-commerce expansion, announced Wednesday it will acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tennessee, area, expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint. “We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing...
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
WYSH AM 1380
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
Comments / 0