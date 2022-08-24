VIDEO: East Harlem grocery worker robbed at gunpoint of nearly $6K, 2 suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects who robbed an East Harlem grocery store employee at gun point over the weekend, officials said.

According to police, just after 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, the suspects walked into the the Axel Grocery Store located at 174 East 118th St., where one man pointed a black firearm at a 66-year-old store clerk and demanded money.

The store clerk opened the cash register, and the suspects stole $900 cash from the register, before forcibly removing $5,000 cash from the employee's person before fleeing the location.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Third Avenue, cops said.

There were no injuries reported.

The first suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 5'5" tall, medium build, goatee and short dark braided hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a t-shirt with a graphic on the front, sneakers and blue jeans.

The first suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 6'0" tall, thin build, mustache, short close cut dark hair and bulging eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).