ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Alcohol, storm played role in crash that killed two Indiana State football players

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvlfd_0hTND7kj00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water, according to a crash report released Tuesday.

The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash told officers the group of five students was returning to the Terre Haute campus after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHBKD_0hTND7kj00
A homemade cross with the initials and jersey numbers of Indiana State University football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser stands at the crash scene.
AP

That student, John Moore, 19, of Wheaton, Illinois, also said the vehicle was traveling at 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour) at the time of the accident “but he doesn’t remember much after that,” according to the crash report.

The crash killed freshmen ISU football players Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio; as well as ISU student Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Eubanks was a freshman linebacker who went to Warren Township High School, and VanHooser was a freshman defensive back who went to Lakota East. Musili was a sophomore who became an Indiana State student this year and wasn’t on ISU’s football team, the school said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xvich_0hTND7kj00
Indiana State senior football player Dante Hendrix at a vigil.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWmbE_0hTND7kj00
A vigil for the Indiana State football players who died in a car crash.
AP

The crash report states that Eubanks was driving the Toyota Camry early Sunday when it went off a state highway, struck a tree in the small town of Riley, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the university’s Terre Haute campus, and caught fire.

Moore, who is a redshirt freshman linebacker at ISU, and Omarian Dixon, 20, of Lafayette, Indiana, a redshirt freshman running back at the school, were the only crash survivors.

The crash report states that thunderstorms and heavy rain at the time of the crash had left 3-4 inches (7.6 centimeters-10.2 centimeters) of standing water on the roadway.

A motorist who came across the crash scene just after Eubanks’ car crashed into a tree said it was raining so hard it was difficult to see and there was also bright lightning, the report states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhhbH_0hTND7kj00
Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory at a press conference discussing the tragedy.
AP

That witness told officers he ran to the burning car and pulled one crash victim out of the car before another motorist helped him pull a second person from the vehicle. The witness said he initially believed everyone was out of the car but then heard screaming and realized more people were inside the burning wreckage.

Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
County
Vigo County, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Vigo County, IN
Accidents
City
Riley, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Accidents
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Mallory
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy