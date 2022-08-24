ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

CBS Denver

Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces

On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
macaronikid.com

2022 Colorado Dragon Boats Arrive at Riverdale Regional Park on Aug 27

In a partnership between the Colorado Dragon Boat, Adams County Parks, Open Space & Cultural Arts, and Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance (CODA), the ever-anticipated Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta is returning to Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, August 27th. The Adams County Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta pays tribute to the generations...
estesparknews.com

14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park

The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
CBS Denver

Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney

A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
coloradohomesmag.com

A Modern Home in Hilltop Creates a Soulful Experience

As an interior designer and real estate broker, Peter Blank knew he wanted to build a modern dream home in Denver. He approached the design unconventionally, focusing on creating a home that evokes a classic timeless modernism. Everything else—practical matters such as square footage and number of stories—was secondary. Blank...
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps

AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
CBS Denver

Women's Bean Project moves into new facility in Denver

A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location. The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive.  The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more. Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.  
denverite.com

Is the old Zuni Plant an Endangered Place? Sun Valley residents hope so

Sun Valley residents are still working to preserve the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River, and they’re hoping an Endangered Places nomination will help. On Monday, residents, along with Historic Denver, submitted an application to nominate the site for the Most Endangered Places list that is published annually by Colorado Preservation, Inc., or CPI, a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of historic places through out the state.
K99

Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream

Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
K99

New Traffic Cameras In Longmont Look to Clamp Down on Noisy Vehicles

Longmont is looking to be one of the few cities in the nation to use these new cameras; will they help to quiet the noise?. We've all heard loud cars and motorcycles barreling down the streets of the Fort Collins area. How would that change if noise monitors were added to traffic lights? Longmont is about to to find out, joining cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, who already have them.
5280.com

Meet the Tokyo Native Behind Colorado’s Red Bird Chicken

On Red Bird Farms’ processing floor in Englewood, countless whole birds in bins await trimming. A huge machine sorts breasts by weight. Another contraption zips them up into vacuum-sealed, plastic tray containers—a shelf-packaging method that enables Red Bird to preserve the freshness of its poultry pieces without freezing them. It seems as though all the chicken on Earth might be in this one building, until 75-year-old owner and Tokyo native Mareo Torito puts things into perspective: While his team processes as much as 20,000 pounds of a given product at once, competitors like Perdue and Tyson do two million.

