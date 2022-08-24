Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband questionMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
HardBeauty marks Overdose Awareness Day through education, communityHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces
On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
macaronikid.com
2022 Colorado Dragon Boats Arrive at Riverdale Regional Park on Aug 27
In a partnership between the Colorado Dragon Boat, Adams County Parks, Open Space & Cultural Arts, and Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance (CODA), the ever-anticipated Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta is returning to Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, August 27th. The Adams County Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta pays tribute to the generations...
estesparknews.com
14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park
The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
Car strikes house in Centennial, destroys chimney
A home in Centennial is without a chimney after a car crashed into it. It happened near the intersection of Crestline Avenue and Prentice Drive on Thursday night at approximately 10 p.m.The impact from the crash left a hole in the fireplace. A technical rescue team was called in to stabilize the house. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.No one inside the house was hurt.The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the crash.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
coloradohomesmag.com
A Modern Home in Hilltop Creates a Soulful Experience
As an interior designer and real estate broker, Peter Blank knew he wanted to build a modern dream home in Denver. He approached the design unconventionally, focusing on creating a home that evokes a classic timeless modernism. Everything else—practical matters such as square footage and number of stories—was secondary. Blank...
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
denverwater.org
Traffic Advisory — Daytime lane closures on Quebec Street start Aug. 29
DENVER — Aug. 26, 2022 — Starting Monday, Aug. 29, Denver Water will begin an infrastructure project on Quebec Street, between East 12th Avenue and East 17th Avenue, that is expected to last all week. Quebec Street will be reduced to one lane, alternating northbound and southbound traffic,...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps
AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
Women's Bean Project moves into new facility in Denver
A Denver nonprofit that's fueled exclusively by women and caffeine has moved into a bigger and bolder location. The Women's Bean Project on Friday celebrated its new facility at Alameda Avenue just west of Santa Fe Drive. The nonprofit is dedicated to hiring women who have experienced chronic unemployment. It teaches them to get into working habits by making nourishing products. That includes spice and soup mixes, burrito bowls, popcorn and more. Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they've sometimes never had.
10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $3.35 in Colorado
Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.
Touring the St. Jude Dream Home in Commerce City
The 12th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday, which means your chance to win an $850,000 home is here. All you need to do is buy one ticket.
denverite.com
Is the old Zuni Plant an Endangered Place? Sun Valley residents hope so
Sun Valley residents are still working to preserve the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River, and they’re hoping an Endangered Places nomination will help. On Monday, residents, along with Historic Denver, submitted an application to nominate the site for the Most Endangered Places list that is published annually by Colorado Preservation, Inc., or CPI, a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of historic places through out the state.
I-25 reopened after crash, flipped car
Two lanes of Interstate 25 were closed due to a car that had flipped over from a crash.
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
New Traffic Cameras In Longmont Look to Clamp Down on Noisy Vehicles
Longmont is looking to be one of the few cities in the nation to use these new cameras; will they help to quiet the noise?. We've all heard loud cars and motorcycles barreling down the streets of the Fort Collins area. How would that change if noise monitors were added to traffic lights? Longmont is about to to find out, joining cities like Knoxville, Tennessee, who already have them.
5280.com
Meet the Tokyo Native Behind Colorado’s Red Bird Chicken
On Red Bird Farms’ processing floor in Englewood, countless whole birds in bins await trimming. A huge machine sorts breasts by weight. Another contraption zips them up into vacuum-sealed, plastic tray containers—a shelf-packaging method that enables Red Bird to preserve the freshness of its poultry pieces without freezing them. It seems as though all the chicken on Earth might be in this one building, until 75-year-old owner and Tokyo native Mareo Torito puts things into perspective: While his team processes as much as 20,000 pounds of a given product at once, competitors like Perdue and Tyson do two million.
