There’s a reason for the vibrant colors in Sarahi Zacatelco’s self-portrait. ​“That’s how I feel now,” Zacatelco said. ​“I’m a survivor,” she said, and those colors mean ​“freedom” — freedom from a bad situation she left behind, and freedom to accept the support of others she has found in New Haven. It’s also a celebration of the freedom ​“to work on myself and to work on my art. I left everything behind. All the depression. All the hard feelings. Everything.” It’s the same impulse that led her to make a painting of a pair of wings. ​“Now I’m flying,” she said. ​“Now I’m free.”

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO