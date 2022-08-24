Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
New Haven Independent
Rosemarie Giusto
Rosemarie Giusto, age 84, entered into eternal rest on August 23, 2022, at Griffin Hospital in Derby, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Giusto. Rosemarie was born in Derby on April 5, 1938, daughter of the late Philip and Concetta DiMauro Ginex....
New Haven Independent
'Rock The Valley' Returns To Ansonia On Saturday, Aug. 27
ANSONIA — ‘Rock the Valley,’ an all-day music festival, is scheduled to return to Nolan Field off Wakelee Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features live bands, vendors, food trucks, a kids zone and a petting zoo. This year’s...
Ofcs. Cotto And Blanco Walk The Beat
City police Officers Martha Cotto and Kevin Blanco were in the middle of their walking beat on Grand Avenue when a call came over the radio: An 85-year-old man with dementia had wandered away from home, and he was now missing somewhere in Fair Haven. The New Haven police officers...
Sgt. Fired For Traffic Stop, Dishonesty
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Shayna Kendall after agreeing with the police chief and the Civilian Review Board that the now ex-sergeant lost her credibility as a cop after she allegedly lied about a traffic stop-turned-civilian complaint. The Board of Police Commissioners took that vote Thursday night during...
New Haven Independent
Update: Body Found In Derby Apartment Identified As Steven Hoffenberg, Former Business Associate Of Jeffrey Epstein
DERBY — Police believe the body of a man found dead in an apartment in east Derby is Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. UPDATE: The Derby Police Department posted a message to Facebook at 11:07 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26...
New Haven Independent
Review Of Ansonia Sports Complex Could Start Monday
ANSONIA – The city’s planning and zoning commission is scheduled to start reviewing plans for a recreation complex on Olson Drive starting Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted to the City of Ansonia’s website. Monday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held online, using...
New Haven Independent
'Kindess Crew' Greets Ansonia Students On First Day Of School
ANSONIA, CT – The Ansonia Public Schools district is excited to begin the new school year. There are lots of smiles this August 25, 2022, as students are greeted by Superintendent Joseph DiBacco and Principal Amy Cosciello, staff, and the Kindness Crew outside of Mead Elementary School. “We are...
Pols, Science Park Redevelopers Celebrate $5M State Grant
“Any time we can turn a parking lot into residential living, especially with affordable housing available, that’s a worthwhile investment.”. State Sen. and President Pro Tem Martin Looney offered those words of support Thursday morning in an email press release celebrating a $5 million state grant that the governor recently OK’d for the next phase of Science Park’s redevelopment.
Art Brings Freedom — And Business — To Blue Orchid
There’s a reason for the vibrant colors in Sarahi Zacatelco’s self-portrait. “That’s how I feel now,” Zacatelco said. “I’m a survivor,” she said, and those colors mean “freedom” — freedom from a bad situation she left behind, and freedom to accept the support of others she has found in New Haven. It’s also a celebration of the freedom “to work on myself and to work on my art. I left everything behind. All the depression. All the hard feelings. Everything.” It’s the same impulse that led her to make a painting of a pair of wings. “Now I’m flying,” she said. “Now I’m free.”
New Haven Sways Frosh To Pick SCSU
When deciding where to attend college this year, Norwalk native Duke Quermorllue ultimately decided on Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) in large part because of his new school’s home city. As Quermorllue put it on move-in day Thursday: “New Haven is the place to be!”. Quermorllue was...
Hamden Charter Changes OK’d For Ballot
Hamden residents will have the chance to vote for four-year mayoral terms — but not for a new town chief operating officer position — thanks to a final, approved charter-revision question that will be on November’s ballot. The town’s Legislative Council signed off on that upcoming ballot...
$1.7M State Grant To Support “Full-Scale Restoration” At Institute Library
The Institute Library plans to embark on a comprehensive set of building repairs and improvements at its historic Chapel Street home, thanks to a recently approved $1.725 million grant from the state. That’s according to an email press release sent out on Wednesday afternoon by the downtown membership library that...
Hamden Schools Prepare For “Normal” First Day Back
When Hamden students step out of summer break and back into the classroom next week, they’ll be starting the school year for the first time in-person and unmasked for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hamden’s new Superintendent of Schools Gary Highsmith has unrolled an...
Housing Authority, NAACP Partner On Jobs Campaign
The city’s public housing authority has teamed up with the state NAACP on a nationwide effort to help formerly incarcerated people get jobs. Elm City Communities/Housing Authority of New Haven made that announcement Thursday in an email press release. The press release states that the city’s housing authority has...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
Tweed Flights Resume After Fuel Spill
Flights resumed at Tweed New Haven Saturday night after a daytime fuel spill closed the airport. The spill occurred around noon, when a truck delivering jet fuel turned over, according to state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson Paul Copleman. The truck was carrying 5,000 gallons of Jet...
