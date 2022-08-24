ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

New Haven Independent

Rosemarie Giusto

Rosemarie Giusto, age 84, entered into eternal rest on August 23, 2022, at Griffin Hospital in Derby, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Giusto. Rosemarie was born in Derby on April 5, 1938, daughter of the late Philip and Concetta DiMauro Ginex....
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

'Rock The Valley' Returns To Ansonia On Saturday, Aug. 27

ANSONIA — ​‘Rock the Valley,’ an all-day music festival, is scheduled to return to Nolan Field off Wakelee Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features live bands, vendors, food trucks, a kids zone and a petting zoo. This year’s...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Ofcs. Cotto And Blanco Walk The Beat

City police Officers Martha Cotto and Kevin Blanco were in the middle of their walking beat on Grand Avenue when a call came over the radio: An 85-year-old man with dementia had wandered away from home, and he was now missing somewhere in Fair Haven. The New Haven police officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Sgt. Fired For Traffic Stop, Dishonesty

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Shayna Kendall after agreeing with the police chief and the Civilian Review Board that the now ex-sergeant lost her credibility as a cop after she allegedly lied about a traffic stop-turned-civilian complaint. The Board of Police Commissioners took that vote Thursday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
New Haven Independent

Review Of Ansonia Sports Complex Could Start Monday

ANSONIA – The city’s planning and zoning commission is scheduled to start reviewing plans for a recreation complex on Olson Drive starting Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted to the City of Ansonia’s website. Monday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held online, using...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

'Kindess Crew' Greets Ansonia Students On First Day Of School

ANSONIA, CT – The Ansonia Public Schools district is excited to begin the new school year. There are lots of smiles this August 25, 2022, as students are greeted by Superintendent Joseph DiBacco and Principal Amy Cosciello, staff, and the Kindness Crew outside of Mead Elementary School. “We are...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Pols, Science Park Redevelopers Celebrate $5M State Grant

“Any time we can turn a parking lot into residential living, especially with affordable housing available, that’s a worthwhile investment.”. State Sen. and President Pro Tem Martin Looney offered those words of support Thursday morning in an email press release celebrating a $5 million state grant that the governor recently OK’d for the next phase of Science Park’s redevelopment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
#Franklin St Ansonia Ct
New Haven Independent

Art Brings Freedom — And Business — To Blue Orchid

There’s a reason for the vibrant colors in Sarahi Zacatelco’s self-portrait. ​“That’s how I feel now,” Zacatelco said. ​“I’m a survivor,” she said, and those colors mean ​“freedom” — freedom from a bad situation she left behind, and freedom to accept the support of others she has found in New Haven. It’s also a celebration of the freedom ​“to work on myself and to work on my art. I left everything behind. All the depression. All the hard feelings. Everything.” It’s the same impulse that led her to make a painting of a pair of wings. ​“Now I’m flying,” she said. ​“Now I’m free.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Sways Frosh To Pick SCSU

When deciding where to attend college this year, Norwalk native Duke Quermorllue ultimately decided on Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) in large part because of his new school’s home city. As Quermorllue put it on move-in day Thursday: ​“New Haven is the place to be!”. Quermorllue was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden Charter Changes OK’d For Ballot

Hamden residents will have the chance to vote for four-year mayoral terms — but not for a new town chief operating officer position — thanks to a final, approved charter-revision question that will be on November’s ballot. The town’s Legislative Council signed off on that upcoming ballot...
HAMDEN, CT
NewsBreak
Obituaries
New Haven Independent

Housing Authority, NAACP Partner On Jobs Campaign

The city’s public housing authority has teamed up with the state NAACP on a nationwide effort to help formerly incarcerated people get jobs. Elm City Communities/Housing Authority of New Haven made that announcement Thursday in an email press release. The press release states that the city’s housing authority has...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
New Haven Independent

Tweed Flights Resume After Fuel Spill

Flights resumed at Tweed New Haven Saturday night after a daytime fuel spill closed the airport. The spill occurred around noon, when a truck delivering jet fuel turned over, according to state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson Paul Copleman. The truck was carrying 5,000 gallons of Jet...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Community Policy