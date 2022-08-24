ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Orange County’s COVID numbers continue to show improvement

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals dropped by six people to 224, with 31 being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Those numbers come one day after the county...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Owner of small theme park in Long Beach fights city over safety concerns

The City of Long Beach has proposed a transition from three armed rangers in El Dorado Park to 12 unarmed safety ambassadors, but the owner of a small theme park inside El Dorado Park says he's pulling his business out if that happens. Patrick Wolovich, owner of El Dorado Frontier, the small theme park that operates within the park, says the area is already unsafe and the city's plan would only make things worse. Wolovich has operated his theme park for four years. He and his team designed and built nearly everything in El Dorado Frontier from scratch. "I'm not even enjoying it...
LONG BEACH, CA
LA County man pleads guilty to 7-Eleven store robberies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County man pleaded guilty Friday to committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Colin Lacey, 28, of the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 62 to 889, with 102 in intensive care, up one from the previous day, according to the latest state data released Saturday. The county's hospitalization figures have varied dramatically in recent days, dropping...
Kamala Harris set to speak at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. Harris returned to Los Angeles Thursday after vacationing...
LA County reports 20 more COVID deaths; hospitalizations up slightly

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 20 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Friday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 20 new deaths lifted the county’s cumulative virus-related death toll to 33,096, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Excessive heat expected for northern parts of Los Angeles County

Triple-digit heat is on top for parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions. “A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
1 lane of eastbound I-10 reopened outside Blythe after flood damage

BLYTHE, Calif. (CNS) — Traveling between California and Arizona through Riverside County remained a nightmare due to flooding that washed away a portion of eastbound Interstate 10 between Desert Center and Blythe, but a single eastbound lane was reopened Thursday, offering some relief. Caltrans officials continued to urge motorists...

