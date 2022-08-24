BALTIMORE -- The production of the TV series Lady in the Lake was halted on Friday after drug dealers threatened to shoot someone at the downtown Baltimore film set and tried to extort its producers for money, the Baltimore Banner reported on Saturday.Production ceased after "locals threatened the producers of the movie that if they didn't cease production, they would come back later . . . and shoot someone," a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to WJZ."The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue," a department spokesperson said.The spokesperson said...

