Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Downtown Baltimore film production halted after threats of violence and extortion, police say
BALTIMORE -- The production of the TV series Lady in the Lake was halted on Friday after drug dealers threatened to shoot someone at the downtown Baltimore film set and tried to extort its producers for money, the Baltimore Banner reported on Saturday.Production ceased after "locals threatened the producers of the movie that if they didn't cease production, they would come back later . . . and shoot someone," a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to WJZ."The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue," a department spokesperson said.The spokesperson said...
Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney appears in bond court
MIAMI - Instagram model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared, appeared in bond court Saturday morning.Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Christian Toby Obumseli back in April of this year. She is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Her lawyer, Frank Prieto, says there is an issue with the arrest warrant. "I feel it's important that the court be made aware that that warrant that judge signed...
Comments / 0