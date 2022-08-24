ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore film production halted after threats of violence and extortion, police say

BALTIMORE -- The production of the TV series Lady in the Lake was halted on Friday after drug dealers threatened to shoot someone at the downtown Baltimore film set and tried to extort its producers for money, the Baltimore Banner reported on Saturday.Production ceased after "locals threatened the producers of the movie that if they didn't cease production, they would come back later . . . and shoot someone," a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to WJZ."The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue," a department spokesperson said.The spokesperson said...
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney appears in bond court

MIAMI - Instagram model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared, appeared in bond court Saturday morning.Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Christian Toby Obumseli back in April of this year.      She is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Her lawyer, Frank Prieto, says there is an issue with the arrest warrant. "I feel it's important that the court be made aware that that warrant that judge signed...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy