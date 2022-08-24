Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
TechCrunch
Code suggests iOS 16.1 will let users delete the Apple Wallet app
The code spotted by 9to5Mac and Macrumors suggested that Apple will make the Wallet app deletable in iOS 16.1. Currently, users can hide the app from the home screen but can’t remove it from their iPhones completely. While the app stores tickets and orders, it is also responsible for storing your credit and debit cards that work with Apple Pay. So if users remove the app, Apple Pay won’t work.
9to5Mac
Fifth iOS 16 public beta now available as final release nears
After seeding beta 7, Apple is now releasing the fifth iOS 16 public beta. As the company has reportedly finished the development of iOS 16, the operating system looks almost ready for its official release in a few weeks from now – probably after the September 7 event. Today’s...
itechpost.com
35 Android Apps with Malware Have Been Spotted in the Google Play Store
The Google Play Store has been detected to carry these 35 Android apps that are infected with malware. There have been numerous malicious Android apps that have been detected to have bypassed the security measures of the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are still available on the Google Play Store for users to download.
7 must-have iPhone apps I can’t live without
Impressively, the App Store today boasts nearly two million apps. It’s a large but daunting figure. And with so many apps, there is certainly no shortage of quality apps that get lost in the shuffle. In light of that, I thought I’d go through my iPhone and pick out a few of the best iPhone apps that I simply can’t live without. While some might be obvious, hopefully there are a few gems in here you aren’t aware of.
How to download Android apps without the Play Store using APK Mirror
Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Android 13 tips and tricks: 7 features to try after updating
After months of developer previews and beta releases, Android 13 has finally arrived on Pixel phones. Compared to the major overhaul that was Android 12, it's a relatively light release as far as new, user-facing features go, but it features a lot of tweaks to existing features—and not all of them are for the better. Here are seven tips and tricks for navigating the latest Android release on your Pixel.
Engadget
The Morning After: Apple’s big iPhone event is happening September 7th
Top Vet: Common Dog Food Could Be Harming Your Dog Dr. Marty. Apple has just sent invites for its next hardware event. As expected, the company will share what it's been working on for the past year on September 7th, with a live broadcast from Apple Park starting at 1 PM ET. The invite features the words "Far out", so hit up Reddit for what that could possibly mean. We’re expecting new phones and wearables from Apple.
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard looks like a bag and opens like a book
Combine an iPad cover and a briefcase in one with the FlipBook Case for iPad with Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look sleeker than other bags, but it also gives you more functionality with your tablet. In fact, connect your Magic Keyboard to it, and then it lets you work seamlessly with your keyboard and tablet together as one. With a design that opens like a book, it’s convenient to use on the go. Then, when you’re ready to head out, easily close it up by folding it together. With this product design, you don’t have to continuously zip and unzip a case or bag. Choose from a black or white option, and enjoy the Carbitex CX6 carbon fiber and premium leather materials. Designed with magnetic handles that connect together, it’s the ideal on-the-go bag.
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
Cult of Mac
Juice up all your Apple devices at once with this 4-in-1 charging cable
Own an Apple Watch and an iPhone? If they ran out of juice, your plans could quickly fall apart. You would normally need a collection of cables to keep them and any other gadgets charged up on the go. But with this Apple Watch-compatible four-in-one charging cable, you can power up to four devices from a single outlet.
How to create impossibly strong passwords that are actually easy to remember
Passwords… we keep coming back to this incredibly sophisticated technology that can also be the Achilles’ Heel of everything you do online. We have all sorts of smart apps to help us create and store unique and strong passwords on our devices, just as tech companies try to eliminate passwords for good.
