'These headphones are insanely comfortable!' Amazon shoppers say the E7 noise-cancelling headphones are just as good as Sony and Bose but with extra cushioning - all for $39.99

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

When it comes to headphones, price is never a good indication of sound quality, comfort or overall performance.

As some of the better known headphone brands spend a lot of money on marketing and advertising, they have to price up their products, which means the same quality could be available for a lot less from a tech brand that’s a little more obscure.

Enter the Tapela E7 noise cancelling headphones, which are now reduced to the insanely low price of $39.99 – that’s a saving of 60 per cent.

These durable and comfortable headphones feature natural protein earpads for marshmallow like softness texture and there's also padding on the headband.

Shoppers say sound quality is impressive thanks to advanced noise cancellation technology and Bluetooth connection is stable for crisp audio on calls while out and about.

But just like Beats, Bose and Sony, they benefit from Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology to significantly reduce aviation, crowded and noisy environments so you can immerse yourself fully in music.

And while the other brands’ over-ear headphone cushioning may be adequate, Tapela has clearly put a lot of work into the design of the E7’s to make them significantly softer and lighter than other headphones on the market.

According to satisfied shoppers, the cushioning on the ear pads means ‘marshmallow-like softness’ while the headband is also smooth to the touch with a padded faux leather.

The noise-cancellation properties of the Tapela E7 headphones makes for a more enjoyable commute and a more immersive listening experience

Durable 90 degree rotating earcups add to the comfort factor, making it easy to adjust the headphone to your preferred fit for all-day comfort.

In a brand survey, 96 per cent of customers said the Tapela E7 headphones were the most comfortable headphones they’d ever owned.

The Amazon reviews magnify this sentiment with shoppers calling them ‘light as air’ as well as ‘incredible value for money.

‘I ordered these for the first time and really like them,’ praised one shopper who rated them a full five stars. ‘They are comparable to more expensive brands of headphones that I have bought in the past. In my opinion, the sound quality is really good, as is the noise cancellation.’

The Tapela E7 noise cancelling headphones are available in blue, black or gray and all are currently reduced on Amazon

Another added: ‘I've had top of the line Bose and Sony headphones. Bought these because of the sale and positive reviews. These earphones beat my Sony buds and are as good as my Bose Quiet Comfort.

Even the battery life is impressive with 28 hours of play on a single charge so you don’t have to worry about your headphones dying mid-trip.

And despite the affordable $39.99 price point, the Tapela E7 headphones come with an 18-month worry-free warranty. If you calculate the value per use over 18 months or longer, immersing yourself in music can be achieved for just a few cents per listen.

