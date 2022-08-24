Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS' Run Back to School enters its 15th year
MILWAUKEE - It's become a tradition 15 years running in Milwaukee. The annual Milwaukee Public Schools' Run Back to School is an effort to get kids, teachers, parents, just about anyone – excited about the school year ahead. And yes, they get a little exercise to boot. FOX6's Brhett Vickery learned all about it on Saturday, Aug. 27.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS Run Back to School; 800+ celebrate students, teachers
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students are running back to school, literally. The annual Run Back to School 5K run-walk has been a Milwaukee Recreation tradition for 15 years. "Just with COVID and kids going back, I know it was kind of rough. But now, with everybody you can...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teacher spoofs popular song for back to school
RACINE, Wis. - Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to get students excited about the new school year. Local teacher spoofs popular song for back to school. Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee residents share safety concerns in listening session
MILWAUKEE - Transparency, safety and engagement – those are a few topics tackled during a conversation between Milwaukee police and the public on Saturday, Aug. 27. Safety is top of mind for Jeaninne Bauer and her neighbors on Milwaukee's northwest side. "We have little kids in the neighborhood. There...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm basement fire near 15th and Windlake
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the basement of a home near 15th and Windlake on Saturday morning, Aug. 27. The call for the fire came just before 4 a.m. There were no injuries – everyone in the home got out safely. The American Red Cross...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends
EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September. The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25. Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's American Legion monument restored, dedicated
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and several special guests on Friday, Aug. 26 dedicated the now-restored American Legion Monument in Kilbourn Reservoir Park. The 50-foot American Legion emblem was rebuilt ahead of the organization's 103rd convention, which is taking place in Milwaukee over the next week. The monument has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All-abilities playground opening in Sheboygan
A new all-abilities playground is opening in Sheboygan this weekend. The custom playground structure is actually the first of its kind in the world. Jackie Erdman joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair; $14/hour starting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting career fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both career fairs will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium; Tuesday's is from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday's is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions available include...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The search for win number one continues on FOX6 High School Blitz
MILWAUKEE - The nerves are still there as teams are trying to find their identities in Week 2 of the High School Blitz. We've got a heavyweight non-conference match up as our H.S. Blitz Game of the Week. And a number of teams are in search of win number one.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy shooting, South Milwaukee man wounded: police
CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police said a South Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Nicholson and Whitnall late Thursday, Aug. 25. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was in his vehicle outside of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman's home. The South Milwaukee man, 18, arrived and claimed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accidentally shot by teen relative near 49th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old relative on Friday evening, Aug. 26. The incident happened near 49th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The 16-year-old male relative remained on the scene – and was arrested. Officials say this case...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle fire in Racine near Spring Place and State Street
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Friday morning, Aug. 26 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near Spring Place and State Street in Racine. The call came in around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle parked next to a house – fully engulfed in flames.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting, 5 injured: police
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded five people early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a barrage of bullets – as many as 30 or 40 shots – echoing in the street. "I...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car nearly hits Milwaukee home
An allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Doorbell camera video captured it.
