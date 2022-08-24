ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS' Run Back to School enters its 15th year

MILWAUKEE - It's become a tradition 15 years running in Milwaukee. The annual Milwaukee Public Schools' Run Back to School is an effort to get kids, teachers, parents, just about anyone – excited about the school year ahead. And yes, they get a little exercise to boot. FOX6's Brhett Vickery learned all about it on Saturday, Aug. 27.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS Run Back to School; 800+ celebrate students, teachers

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) students are running back to school, literally. The annual Run Back to School 5K run-walk has been a Milwaukee Recreation tradition for 15 years. "Just with COVID and kids going back, I know it was kind of rough. But now, with everybody you can...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine teacher spoofs popular song for back to school

RACINE, Wis. - Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to get students excited about the new school year. Local teacher spoofs popular song for back to school. Monique McKnight, a second grade teacher at Knapp Elementary School in Racine, got creative to...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee residents share safety concerns in listening session

MILWAUKEE - Transparency, safety and engagement – those are a few topics tackled during a conversation between Milwaukee police and the public on Saturday, Aug. 27. Safety is top of mind for Jeaninne Bauer and her neighbors on Milwaukee's northwest side. "We have little kids in the neighborhood. There...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 2-alarm basement fire near 15th and Windlake

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the basement of a home near 15th and Windlake on Saturday morning, Aug. 27. The call for the fire came just before 4 a.m. There were no injuries – everyone in the home got out safely. The American Red Cross...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends

EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September. The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25. Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World...
EAGLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's American Legion monument restored, dedicated

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and several special guests on Friday, Aug. 26 dedicated the now-restored American Legion Monument in Kilbourn Reservoir Park. The 50-foot American Legion emblem was rebuilt ahead of the organization's 103rd convention, which is taking place in Milwaukee over the next week. The monument has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All-abilities playground opening in Sheboygan

A new all-abilities playground is opening in Sheboygan this weekend. The custom playground structure is actually the first of its kind in the world. Jackie Erdman joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Avenue#K12#College#Student Affairs#Dr
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks, Fiserv Forum career fair; $14/hour starting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are hosting career fairs on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Aug. 31. Both career fairs will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium; Tuesday's is from 10 a.m. to noon and Wednesday's is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Positions available include...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 men wounded near 48th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded near 48th and Hampton in Milwaukee late Friday, Aug. 26, police say. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. The victims are a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee man. They were driven to a hospital by an unknown person. Each suffered serious injuries from gunfire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody

JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
JACKSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy shooting, South Milwaukee man wounded: police

CUDAHY, Wis. - Cudahy police said a South Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Nicholson and Whitnall late Thursday, Aug. 25. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man, police said, was in his vehicle outside of a 19-year-old Cudahy woman's home. The South Milwaukee man, 18, arrived and claimed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend.
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accidentally shot by teen relative near 49th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old relative on Friday evening, Aug. 26. The incident happened near 49th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The 16-year-old male relative remained on the scene – and was arrested. Officials say this case...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vehicle fire in Racine near Spring Place and State Street

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Friday morning, Aug. 26 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near Spring Place and State Street in Racine. The call came in around 3:40 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle parked next to a house – fully engulfed in flames.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting, 5 injured: police

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded five people early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Neighbors told FOX6 News they woke up to arguing and a barrage of bullets – as many as 30 or 40 shots – echoing in the street. "I...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car nearly hits Milwaukee home

An allegedly stolen car drove across a Milwaukee front yard and nearly into a home early Friday morning, Aug. 26. Doorbell camera video captured it.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy