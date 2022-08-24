Read full article on original website
Here's Why XRP, SHIB, DOGE, ADA and Other Cryptocurrencies Just Crashed
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Shiba Inu Users To Receive 5,555 BONE Reward on Singapore-based MEXC Exchange
SHIB Trading Volumes Add 114%, Vitalik Buterin Slammed After Tweeting on Censorship Resistance, This Drives Whales to Buy More SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Shiba Inu trading volumes add 114% in day as millions enter market cap. Yesterday, Shiba Inu’s trading volume showed an increase of 114%. In addition to this, Shiba Inu's market valuation surged 7% to 7.68 billion, which might suggest that in the last 24 hours, over $490 million have flowed into the SHIB market capitalization. In the previous 24 hours, the meme coin economy saw an inflow of new money, which has reported a slight 4% increase in market value. According to data from CoinMarketCap, at the moment, this class of dog-themed cryptocurrencies is valued at $17.35 billion. As for the price of SHIB, the coin is currently trading at $0.00001344, down 5% over the last 24 hours.
Huge Part of Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) Nodes Might Be in Danger, Here's Why
Yesterday, a top-tier website hosting platform Hetzner made headlines: its representatives highlighted that using its servers for crypto-related operations is prohibited. Here is how the global crypto community reacts to the statement, and which blockchains are in danger. Is Hetzner actually banning blockchain nodes?. According to a statement shared by...
BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. BabyDoge holder count surpasses Shiba Inu's, hitting new ATH. The BabyDoge army keeps growing every day as the holder count of the 232nd-ranked token has reached a new all-time high. According to a tweet by @babydogeburn_, the total number of BabyDoge holders exceeded 1,608,600. Reaching this milestone made BabyDoge surpass another popular meme token, Shiba Inu, whose holder count has recently hit 1,212,044, per data shared by WhaleStats wallet tracker. Meanwhile, a total of 6,159,781,942,879 BabyDoge were removed from the circulating supply yesterday. So far, slightly over 47% (or 198,559,701,264,492,704 coins) of the total BabyDoge supply has been sent to dead-end wallets.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Record 200 Billion SHIB Sold by Investors in Two Massive Transactions
Shiba Inu Rally Denied, But It's Too Early to Panic: Crypto Market Review, August 26
ETH Merge: Binance to Suspend ETH Operations to Maybe Give Users Forked Token
Bitcoin Investors Are Trying to "Get Their Money Back," Here Are Results
52.4 Billion SHIB Grabbed by This Whale in Single Chunk
Mark Cuban Explains Why He’s “Super Bullish” on Ethereum
“Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban recently told Fortune that he remains “super bullish” on Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The merge upgrade, which is expected to take place in less than a month from now, will dramatically cut Ethereum’s energy consumption by a factor of 1,000. Cuban views this as an “important” factor that could strengthen Ethereum’s bull case. Still, the billionaire refrained from making any concrete price predictions since he doesn’t know how the price of the cryptocurrency will react to the merge upgrade in the short term. Cuban believes that there will be enough applications that will drive the adoption of the second-largest network.
Synthetix (SNX) Price Doesn't Follow Revenue Boom, Here's Why
Thomas Dunleavy, a senior cryptocurrency researcher in a Web3 analytical heavyweight Messari, shared an interesting analysis of performance demonstrated by Synthetix (SNX), one of the blue chip DeFi protocols. SNX price lagging behind Synthetix (SNX) trading activity. According to a thread shared by Mr. Dunleavy, the net revenue of the...
Ethereum Regains $1,700 as Merge Draws Nearer
Three Reasons That Might Contribute to ETH Recent Price Drop: Details
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 26
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Losses to $20,230 and $1,500
Ethereum Volatility May Spike Massively Today, Here's Why
Cardano (ADA) Shows Biggest Growth on Market Today, Could Be on Verge of Breakout
Major NFT Marketplace X2Y2 Changes Royalties Policy, Here's Why It Is Crucial
X2Y2 team responds: "0% royalties is not the way forward" Here's why the X2Y2 team's solution to set 0% royalties might be of crucial importance for the progress of "serious" non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Major NFT marketplace removes royalties. Yesterday, Aug. 27, 2022, many Web3 and NFT enthusiasts tweeted about the...
