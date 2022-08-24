ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday should be a great day to get outside

Today...get outside! The clouds are breaking. Much of the day will be sunny. The humidity is falling. A breeze from the north up to 20 miles per hour will be noticeable anywhere. Along the Great Lakes the gusts could be over 25 mph. It'll come from the north. Highs will average 72 degrees north of the bridge and 75 degrees across the northern Lower.
Thursday expected to be a wet one

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rain in the forecast for Thursday. For many this will be passing showers with thunder and lightning are expected at times. High temperatures from the middle 60s to upper 70s. Not much sunshine. Light wind 5-15 mph and turning to the south. There could be strong gusts near thunderstorms.
Michigan DNR prepares for Coho Salmon season on the Platte River

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The end of August marks the beginning of Coho Salmon fishing season and there are plenty of places to find them in northern Michigan. "Behind me, we stopped fish as they migrate in from Lake Michigan. This weir allows us to only pass a certain number of fish into the watershed. So what we do is we actually have a gate right here in the middle of the weir that we open and close and when we do that, we actually stand above the structure and count fish as they go through with tally counters, " said Paul Stowe, manager at Platte River State Fish Hatchery.
Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. Another story: Budding business opportunity could...
Elderly woman dead after hit and run; MSP investigate

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Isabella County. The hit and run occurred Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, MSP said. A local resident saw an elderly woman...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
