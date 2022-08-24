ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

etxview.com

Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
OMAHA, NE
msn.com

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Natural gas leak shuts down north Beatrice intersection area

BEATRICE – A natural gas leak forced closure of an intersection early Saturday in a southeast Nebraska City. Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Police were sent to the Indian Creek Mall area, where a gas leak was reported off the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 77 and Industrial Row. Beatrice Police Officer Joe McCormick says a perimeter was set up around the area to keep traffic away from what was expected to be a lengthy repair process.
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Harmful algal bloom alerts issued for lakes across Lancaster, Gage and Pawnee Counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy issued harmful algal bloom alerts for seven lakes across our state. Those are Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Rockford Lake in Gage County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school

BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
1011now.com

House fire in southwest Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several rural fire departments responded to a large house fire near Denton Saturday morning. The fire on 8109 W Denton Road was reported around 11:50 a.m. Details are still limited, but witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke. A rural home is located in the area of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Unattended Candle Sparks Lincoln House Fire

A Lincoln house fire caused $60,000 damage early Thursday evening. LFR’s Nancy Crist says firefighters were called to 325 S. 28th Street around 5:20 p.m. “The fire started in a second floor bedroom by an unattended candle that ignited the mattress,” Crist says. She says there is smoke damage throughout the entire house and the family was displaced.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
News Channel Nebraska

Talmage recasts fire board

TALMAGE – Talmage voters restructured the rural fire board after four of five members declined nomination and a sprightly community discussion over firefighting training. Moments after the newly-elected board members took their seats, motions were made to authorize signatures that would pay the bills. The old methods collided with the new.
TALMAGE, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Ex-Southwest Iowa City Clerk Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Theft of City Funds

MILLS COUNTY, IA (Radio Iowa) The former city clerk in a small southwest Iowa town has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing money from Silver City accounts. Forty-four-year-old Artema Madeline Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. An investigation found she made over 42-thousand dollars in personal purchases on the city’s credit card and overpaid herself nearly 11-thousand dollars. State Auditor Rob Sand’s office conducted the special investigation that was released this spring.
SILVER CITY, IA
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murder dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder and...
TECUMSEH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Public health district shifting from Covid crisis mode, to other health issues

BEATRICE – The head of a public health agency that serves southeast Nebraska says her staff is welcoming a return to focusing efforts on something other than Covid-19. Although the pandemic remains with new variants of the coronavirus and development of additional booster vaccines, Kim Showalter of Public Health Solutions says it’s different from the days when the district focused primarily on risk dials and the changing federal guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Wetland water conditions poor across much of Nebraska

Wetland water conditions across the state are poor, with most wetlands in the Rainwater Basin dry, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunters should be prepared to scout ahead of teal season. Some pumping is planned ahead of the teal opener at select wetlands in Adams, Clay, Fillmore,...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Surprise truck inspections held in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers with the Carrier Enforcement Division held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Fremont and the surrounding area in Dodge County today. NSP said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team did 47 vehicle inspections and the troopers gave a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces various charges from Tuesday incident

Fremont police were dispatched at 6:22 Tuesday night to the area of Military Avenue and Broad Street for a male causing a disturbance. It was reported that the male was yelling and attempting to start fights with other citizens. Officers made contact with Carter J. Mitchell, 25, of Fremont who ran from the scene resulting in a foot pursuit.
FREMONT, NE

