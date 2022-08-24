ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint Beat

City of Flint shares timeline for adoption of new marijuana ordinance

Flint, MI—With the deadline to adopt a new marijuana ordinance looming, the city of Flint’s Planning and Development Department shared its timeline for getting a new ordinance passed. Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, became a priority for the department when Flint City Council...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Nation’s new suicide hotline services Flint area and beyond

Genesee County, MI—The nation’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been launched for people experiencing mental distress. By calling, texting or chatting on the lifeline, which is free, confidential and available 24/7, individuals will be able to reach a trained mental health professional for help. The 988 lifeline...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Musical chairs at Flint Board of Ed., President stripped of title and more

Flint, MI—As infighting within Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education ensues, the board undergoes yet another shuffle of positions. At a board meeting on Aug. 17, 2022, board members voted 4-3 to strip Joyce Ellis-McNeal of her title as the Board’s president. Chris Del Morone, Allen Gilbert, Danielle Green and Carol McIntosh voted yes, while Linda Boose, Ellis-McNeal and Laura MacIntyre voted no.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint celebrates 810 Day

Flint, MI — Whether it was for the food, a fashion show or a concert, residents came to Downtown Flint, Mich. in droves on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to celebrate 810 Day, a holiday originating from Flint’s area code, 810. The day started with the Street Food Cypher,...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint MTA receives $4.3 million grant to expand zero-emissions bus program

Flint, MI—The Flint Mass Transportation Authority received a multi-million dollar grant to support the expansion of its zero-emissions bus program. In an Aug. 16 press release, Flint MTA announced a $4,334,800 grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low and No Emission Vehicle program, itself funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Flint Beat

Officials share their views on ‘wins’ for Flint in state budget

Flint, MI—Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state of Michigan’s education and general budgets in mid-July, solidifying millions of dollars in financing for Flint’s struggling pension fund, students, and multiple community organizations. Flint Beat spoke with some of the officials who helped secure those dollars. Here’s what they...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Summer’s second PorchFest comes to Flint’s north side

Flint, MI—Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) will be hosting the summer’s second PorchFest event on the city’s north side this weekend. The neighborhood celebration will be held Saturday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Caniff Street, near Fleming Park, from Warrington Street to Wiser Street.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Latinx Center celebrates culture with music, dancing, food

Flint, MI — The Latinx Technology & Community Center has become a hub of Latinx culture and a place that continuously invests into the hispanic population living predominantly on the east side of Flint. On Saturday, August 6, The Latinx Center proudly held an event from 2 p.m. –...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Board of Ed. candidates host August campaign events

Flint, MI—For August 2022, five candidates running for Flint Community Schools Board of Education are hosting a series of “Meet and Greet” events in Flint’s nine wards. The slate of candidates is Michael Clack, Emily Doerr, Terae King Jr., Dylan Luna and Melody Relerford. They are among the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 election, contending for five out of seven seats on the Board.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

State legislation raises minimum age for tobacco sales

Flint, MI—Following suit with the federal government, many U.S. states along with Washington D.C., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last month that raises the legal age for tobacco sales in Michigan. As part of the Tobacco 21 legislative package, House Bill 6108, which was approved by Whitmer, raises the...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

