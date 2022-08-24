Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A year on, Flint residents still seek resolutions for blight, unpaid bills at Sunset Village Apartments
Flint, MI—A beige sofa, paint cans, empty beer bottles and at least seven mattresses lay scattered among the single-car garages off of Bradley Avenue in Flint, Mich. on a mid-August afternoon. The mattress count is estimated because some of the garages are too coated in discarded clothing, bagged and...
City of Flint shares timeline for adoption of new marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—With the deadline to adopt a new marijuana ordinance looming, the city of Flint’s Planning and Development Department shared its timeline for getting a new ordinance passed. Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, became a priority for the department when Flint City Council...
Here are the CDC’s new COVID guidelines and what they mean for Genesee County
Flint, MI—This month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 guidance, rolling back quarantine recommendations and loosening guidelines on measures like COVID testing. The changes came as CDC officials say the population has high levels of immunity from vaccination and previous infection, as well as...
‘Ladies and gentlemen’: Flint’s Block Party turns up for Jazze Pha
Flint, MI—Multi-platinum music producer Jazze Pha sent his iconic phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen” booming through Downtown Flint at the Beats x Beers Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure last Thursday, Aug. 18. In addition to Jazze Pha, the Block party featured DJ E-Nyce, DJ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nation’s new suicide hotline services Flint area and beyond
Genesee County, MI—The nation’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been launched for people experiencing mental distress. By calling, texting or chatting on the lifeline, which is free, confidential and available 24/7, individuals will be able to reach a trained mental health professional for help. The 988 lifeline...
Officials question Flint’s compliancy with Open Meetings Act, charter after website update
Flint, MI—Following an update to the city of Flint’s website in mid-July, multiple officials have raised concerns about missing information and city compliance with state and local law. Flint City Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer sent a letter to City Attorney William Kim on Aug. 11, 2022, alleging that the...
Musical chairs at Flint Board of Ed., President stripped of title and more
Flint, MI—As infighting within Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education ensues, the board undergoes yet another shuffle of positions. At a board meeting on Aug. 17, 2022, board members voted 4-3 to strip Joyce Ellis-McNeal of her title as the Board’s president. Chris Del Morone, Allen Gilbert, Danielle Green and Carol McIntosh voted yes, while Linda Boose, Ellis-McNeal and Laura MacIntyre voted no.
Flint celebrates 810 Day
Flint, MI — Whether it was for the food, a fashion show or a concert, residents came to Downtown Flint, Mich. in droves on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to celebrate 810 Day, a holiday originating from Flint’s area code, 810. The day started with the Street Food Cypher,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flint MTA receives $4.3 million grant to expand zero-emissions bus program
Flint, MI—The Flint Mass Transportation Authority received a multi-million dollar grant to support the expansion of its zero-emissions bus program. In an Aug. 16 press release, Flint MTA announced a $4,334,800 grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low and No Emission Vehicle program, itself funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Officials share their views on ‘wins’ for Flint in state budget
Flint, MI—Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state of Michigan’s education and general budgets in mid-July, solidifying millions of dollars in financing for Flint’s struggling pension fund, students, and multiple community organizations. Flint Beat spoke with some of the officials who helped secure those dollars. Here’s what they...
Summer’s second PorchFest comes to Flint’s north side
Flint, MI—Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) will be hosting the summer’s second PorchFest event on the city’s north side this weekend. The neighborhood celebration will be held Saturday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Caniff Street, near Fleming Park, from Warrington Street to Wiser Street.
Latinx Center celebrates culture with music, dancing, food
Flint, MI — The Latinx Technology & Community Center has become a hub of Latinx culture and a place that continuously invests into the hispanic population living predominantly on the east side of Flint. On Saturday, August 6, The Latinx Center proudly held an event from 2 p.m. –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuits filed regarding the future of Flint’s historic Paterson Building, hearings begin next week
Flint, MI—Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Flintstone Investment Group Corp, owner of the Paterson Building in downtown Flint, Mich., which was condemned in March 2022. Thomas W. Collison & Company, the building’s former owner, is requesting the immediate return of “possession, custody and control” of the premises to...
Flint Drop Fest to celebrate its 10th year with a dozen stages, over 150 performers
Flint, MI—Flint Drop Fest is set to return to downtown Flint, Mich. Saturday, August 13, 2022. The day-long arts and electronic music festival began a decade ago when organizer Jerin Sage decided to bring the techno scene he’d grown to love at events like the Detroit Electronic Music Festival to his hometown.
Flint Board of Ed. candidates host August campaign events
Flint, MI—For August 2022, five candidates running for Flint Community Schools Board of Education are hosting a series of “Meet and Greet” events in Flint’s nine wards. The slate of candidates is Michael Clack, Emily Doerr, Terae King Jr., Dylan Luna and Melody Relerford. They are among the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 election, contending for five out of seven seats on the Board.
Whaley Children’s Center receives $15k grant to bolster youth services
Flint, MI—Whaley Children’s Center (WCC), a nonprofit organization that provides residential child care services, has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF). This funding will help the center meet the mental health needs of its youths, WCC said in a press release. According...
Flint Schools kicks off academic year, has plans to develop students from the ‘cradle to career’
Flint, MI—Students lined up across the hallways of Holmes STEM Middle School Academy, waiting to receive their class schedules for the semester. Others huddled shoulder to shoulder, comparing schedules with their peers. As students searched for their respective classrooms, staff members helped guide them along the way on the first day of school.
Hamilton Community Health Network to host National Health Center Week events
Flint, MI—Beginning on Aug. 9, 2022, the Hamilton Community Health Network will be hosting a series of events for the annual National Health Center Week. The National Health Center Week aims to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. like Hamilton, which provides health services in Genesee County and Lapeer County.
Flint photography studio starts fresh after leaving condemned Paterson Building
Flint, MI—About a week before the grand opening of her new photography studio, Leni Williams looked content sitting in her new airy, white-walled space in downtown Flint, Mich., with a backdrop of soft pink peony petals behind her. “Would you mind turning the music down, Dee?” she asked her...
State legislation raises minimum age for tobacco sales
Flint, MI—Following suit with the federal government, many U.S. states along with Washington D.C., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last month that raises the legal age for tobacco sales in Michigan. As part of the Tobacco 21 legislative package, House Bill 6108, which was approved by Whitmer, raises the...
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0