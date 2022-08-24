Flint, MI—For August 2022, five candidates running for Flint Community Schools Board of Education are hosting a series of “Meet and Greet” events in Flint’s nine wards. The slate of candidates is Michael Clack, Emily Doerr, Terae King Jr., Dylan Luna and Melody Relerford. They are among the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 election, contending for five out of seven seats on the Board.

