Denver, CO

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

By Brian Rudd
 3 days ago
The Texas Rangers (56-67) dropped Game 1 against the Colorado Rockies (54-70) and will look for a split in the 2-game series Wednesday. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rangers vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Rockies lead 3-0

The Rangers are 3-2 on their current road trip, with 4 of the 5 games decided by just a single run. Texas heads home for 3 games vs. the Detroit Tigers starting Friday.

The Rockies are 3-1 on their 5-game homestand that comes to an end Wednesday night. Colorado heads to New York for a 4-game set against the Mets starting Thursday.

Rangers at Rockies projected starters

LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Jose Urena

Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA) makes his 25th start. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 8.0 K/9 in 148 IP.

  • In 12 road starts he has put up a 2.97 ERA while averaging more than 6.5 IP per start (78 2/3 IP)
  • Has made 2 career starts at Coors Field, where he has surrendered 8 ER in 11 IP
  • Has struggled with his control lately, with a 4.9 BB/9 in his last 7 starts, although he has maintained a 3.00 ERA during that time

Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA) makes his 14th appearance (10th start). He has a 1.50 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 4.7 K/9 in 57 1/3 IP.

  • Has been touched up for 6 HR in his last 3 starts after allowing only 3 all season leading up to that point
  • He’s made 5 home starts since he was acquired by the Rockies and in those games has a 5.20 ERA and 17/12 K/BB in 27 2/3 IP
  • Of more than 200 pitchers with 50-plus IP on the season, his 0.8% K-BB% is worst in all of baseball

Rangers at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:42 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Rangers -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Rockies +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Rangers -1.5 (+110) | Rockies +1.5 (-135)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 11.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Rangers at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Rangers 8, Rockies 5

Perez hasn’t been quite as good as his ERA would suggest but he is clearly the better pitcher in this matchup. Urena’s skills are among the worst in the league and he’s never a good bet for success at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Back the RANGERS -135.

Urena really struggles to miss bats, which is a recipe for disaster in Colorado. Texas has the highest implied run total in the league Wednesday and should come out on top by multiple runs. Take the RANGERS -1.5 (+110).

Urena’s skills are downright awful, and Perez’s have taken a turn for the worse lately, as he has been dishing out a lot of free passes. There is sure to be some offensive fireworks in this one, so go with OVER 11.5 (+105) or take it down to 10.5 (-140).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

