wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
On Thursday 34 year old Roger Salmon of Loogootee was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence, bond was set at $10,000. Washington Police Department arrested 36 year old Jason Jones of Washington on a warrant of Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence a $25,000 was posted.
MyWabashValley.com
Update: One dead after a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: One person has died following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. A press release indicates that deputies responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Old Royse Road at 3:39 p.m. The...
Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — According to the Vanderburgh County Jail’s website, a Newburgh man is facing over two dozen felony theft charges. Kenneth Lee Enlow, 38, was booked into the jail Saturday morning on 27 counts of “Theft — Value of Property at least $750 and less than $50,000”. Although the exact value hasn’t […]
wamwamfm.com
EPD: Off-duty cop catches shoplifter red-handed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an off-duty police officer confronted a would-be thief Friday evening in Evansville. Evansville Police officers were called to the Walgreens on S Green River around 7:30 that night for a theft report. An off-duty officer says he saw a man hiding merchandise in a backpack. According to EPD, the […]
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
Police: One dead after accident on SR 162
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Police search for Menards theft suspect
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a man who they believe stole items from a local store. On August 20, 2022, Vigo County deputies took a report from Menards located on South US 41. Deputies learned that a white male suspect entered...
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
WTVW
One dead in two vehicle crash involving propane tanker
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper...
wbiw.com
Medora man faces enhanced charges after police find him with meth and a gun
MEDORA – Medora Town Marshal Jeff Walters arrested 40-year-old Matthew Thompson, of Medora ,on new charges of dealing and possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was out on a $10,005 bond when he was...
wevv.com
One person killed in Dubois County semi accident
One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested on multiple charges after driving over the curb at a fire scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday after she drove her Equinox over the curb at a fire scene and onto the grass. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Bedford Police officers were assisting the Bedford Fire Department at a working fire at Cambridge Square. On...
