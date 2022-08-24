Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
CT native makes history as first Black female chef instructor at Culinary Institute of America
Winning Food Network’s "Chopped" might be a high-water mark for some chefs. But even with her 2015 victory, Bridgeport's Roshara Sanders wasn't done with the milestones. In 2020, the U.S. Army veteran became the first Black woman to be a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
NewsTimes
Danbury area school leaders confident they can manage COVID issues
Coming into the third school year since the start of the pandemic, district superintendents said they are confident COVID-19 will be more manageable than in prior years. With continued mitigation strategies and student support, many are optimistic they can successfully tackle any challenges that may arise. “I think COVID is...
NewsTimes
These Connecticut eateries will be serving at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though bands and musicians are often the primary draw for most music festivals, the food options are arguably just as important. The Sound On Sound music festival in Bridgeport, which announced its set times on Thursday, has also revealed...
NewsTimes
New leaders take over Danbury-area schools. Here’s who they are and their goals.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nearly half a dozen school districts in the Danbury area are starting off the school year with new or interim superintendents. New Fairfield and Newtown have hired permanent superintendents to take over for their school chiefs who retired at...
NewsTimes
WestConn students return, this time as ‘Wolves’
DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University’s midtown campus was bustling Friday with students moving in at the start of the fall semester and participating in the first day of Welcome Week. As part of the festivities, officials unveiled the logo of the university’s new mascot. The roughly...
NewsTimes
Most Danbury-area schools to reopen this week. Here’s your back-to-school guide
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Most students in the Danbury area will return to the classroom this week to see new faces, perhaps some construction and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The new school year is expected to be, as one superintendent called it,...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: This Connecticut HS field hockey player has Ivy League future and break-dancing past
NEW CANAAN — After a sparkling athletic career at New Canaan, Cari Hills was both a field hockey and lacrosse All-American at Cornell. It is little surprise she would find herself a quarter-century later cheering on her two daughters Polly and Lucy in field hockey. “But I have to...
NewsTimes
New and improved city website coming to Danbury — for $64K, plus annual fees
DANBURY — The city plans to launch a new municipal website in the fall with the goal of making city government more accessible to residents. The city contracted Civic Plus, a national technology leader focused on designing, building, and implementing government websites, to complete the website upgrade, according to a news release.
NewsTimes
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
NewsTimes
Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival announces daily set times
With Sound On Sound officially one month away, festival organizers have released the daily set times for the festival. Sound On Sound had previously announced its daily lineups back in March. Making good on its initial promise of no overlapping sets, all sets throughout the weekend are spaced out between...
NewsTimes
Behind Panera Bread’s plan to build a drive-thru café in Danbury
DANBURY - Panera Bread wants to move from leased on the city’s west side and build a free-standing drive-thru café in a nearby space. “It is proposed to construct a new stand-alone Panera Café building with a drive-thru and a proposed revised parking configuration to accommodate the new building use,” reads an application filed with the city’s Environmental Impact Commission.
NewsTimes
Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury tow truck driver, 20, dies in Waterbury wreck with tractor-trailer on I-84
WATERBURY — A 20-year-old Danbury tow truck driver died in a rear-end crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 Thursday night, state police said. Zachary James Carlson, 20, died at the scene of the wreck, which police said happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near Exit 23 on the westbound side of the highway in Waterbury.
