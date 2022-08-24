ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NewsTimes

Danbury area school leaders confident they can manage COVID issues

Coming into the third school year since the start of the pandemic, district superintendents said they are confident COVID-19 will be more manageable than in prior years. With continued mitigation strategies and student support, many are optimistic they can successfully tackle any challenges that may arise. “I think COVID is...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

WestConn students return, this time as ‘Wolves’

DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University’s midtown campus was bustling Friday with students moving in at the start of the fall semester and participating in the first day of Welcome Week. As part of the festivities, officials unveiled the logo of the university’s new mascot. The roughly...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Most Danbury-area schools to reopen this week. Here’s your back-to-school guide

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Most students in the Danbury area will return to the classroom this week to see new faces, perhaps some construction and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The new school year is expected to be, as one superintendent called it,...
NewsTimes

New and improved city website coming to Danbury — for $64K, plus annual fees

DANBURY — The city plans to launch a new municipal website in the fall with the goal of making city government more accessible to residents. The city contracted Civic Plus, a national technology leader focused on designing, building, and implementing government websites, to complete the website upgrade, according to a news release.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival announces daily set times

With Sound On Sound officially one month away, festival organizers have released the daily set times for the festival. Sound On Sound had previously announced its daily lineups back in March. Making good on its initial promise of no overlapping sets, all sets throughout the weekend are spaced out between...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Behind Panera Bread’s plan to build a drive-thru café in Danbury

DANBURY - Panera Bread wants to move from leased on the city’s west side and build a free-standing drive-thru café in a nearby space. “It is proposed to construct a new stand-alone Panera Café building with a drive-thru and a proposed revised parking configuration to accommodate the new building use,” reads an application filed with the city’s Environmental Impact Commission.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
