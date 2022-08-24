MADISON – Midwestern dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors can visit cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-grant-program-1 now to register for a September 20 webinar focused on preparing competitive applications for the Dairy Business Builder grant program administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), an initiative run by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR). The free webinar, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (CT), is open to dairy entrepreneurs in the DBIA’s newly expanded 11-state region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

