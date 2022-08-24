Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sent-trib.com
Prep roundup: Early scoring ignites Perrysburg past Findlay
FINDLAY — Perrysburg opened an early 28-0 lead and then held on for a 49-21 non-league win over the Trojans Friday night. Perrysburg improves to 1-1 while Findlay falls to 0-2 with both losses coming to Northern Lakes League schools Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. Perrysburg had 485 yards of...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg’s defense steps up in 2-0 win over St. Ed’s
PERRYSBURG — For Perrysburg boys soccer, it was about avenging last year’s 4-1 loss to Lakewood St. Edward. At Steinecker Stadium’s Widdell Field Saturday, the Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0-1 by handing the Eagles (2-1) their first loss of the season, 2-0. “You know, last time we...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week’s edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday includes highlights from Central Catholic’s showdown with Benedictine as well as two NLL-TRAC match ups: Anthony Wayne vs. St. John’s and Perrysburg vs. Findlay. Justin Feldkamp has those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week, and the trifecta.
sent-trib.com
Mike Marsh reflects on 34 years as BG city attorney
Mike Marsh’s roots in Bowling Green run deep and, as his time working for the city comes to a close, he sees only positives for its future. Marsh is retiring at the end of next month after 34 years as city attorney. “I’ve been fortunate that, while I deal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Prep Roundup: Otsego cruises past Bowsher
TONTOGANY — Otsego boys soccer took a 3-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 5-1 non-league season opening victory over visiting Toledo Bowsher on Tuesday. For Otsego, Hudson Thomas scored twice and Grant Martin, Markel Aranbarri and Walker Waitt scored one goal apiece. Eastwood 1, Liberty-Benton 1. FINDLAY...
sent-trib.com
Farley leads Otsego to 48-7 rout over Van Buren
TONTOGANY — It took a while for Otsego to get going, but once they got going, they steamrolled to a 48-7 victory over visiting Van Buren Friday night. Otsego quarterback Devin Farley threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Feehan with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter, and then the Knights failed on a two-point conversion pass.
sent-trib.com
Eastwood’s four-headed backfield runs over Bobcats, 28-0
PEMBERVILLE — At Eastwood’s Jerry Rutherford Stadium Friday, Bowling Green knew what was coming. It was just a matter of stopping it. Out of its wing-T offense, Eastwood (2-0) ran the ball 50 times for 328 yards on their way to a 28-0 non-conference victory over the Bobcats (1-1) at Freedom Field.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-27-2022
There have been 35,203 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 172 cases in the last seven days. There has been one hospitalizations in the last seven days. There have been 372 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Glenna M. (Missler) Speck
Glenna M. (Missler) Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away Thursday, August 25,2022 at Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH. She was born May 4, 1928, in Perrysburg, OH to Anthony and Marie (Hartman) Missler. Glenna married Glenn Speck on April 10, 1947 and were married 68 years until Glenn’s death in 2015. Glenna, along with her husband, owned and operated Speck’s Auction and Antiques south of Perrysburg for over 40 years.
sent-trib.com
Falcons Bethea, Gardner team up to tie Cincinnati, 1-1
To defeat Cincinnati Thursday, Bowling Green State University women’s soccer knew they had to get past the Bearcats’ 5-foot-11 senior defender Ashley Barron. Bring on BGSU 5-1 junior forward Lacee Bethea, who fired two shots at the Bearcat defense and had the game-tying assist leading to a goal by BGSU 5-4 freshman forward Brynn Gardner.
sent-trib.com
Christopher DiBenedetto
Christopher DiBenedetto, age 54 of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. Chris fought a brave battle against cancer. He was born on March 11, 1968, in Sacramento, CA to Ralph and Ramona (Cedusky) DiBenedetto, Chris moved with his parents, at a very young age, to many states, and Asia, and even visited Europe. Chris was a 1986 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High school. He worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits as a Key Account Manager for the Toledo area.
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-25-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
Falcons host Cincinnati at Cochrane Stadium tonight
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team is home for the second consecutive tonight, taking on Cincinnati. BGSU coach Jimmy Walker and the Falcons, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, will take on the Bearcats at 5 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium. BGSU opened the season with a 2-0...
sent-trib.com
BG pay-to-participate fees going directly to athletics
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved moving high school athletic pay-to-participate fees to be under the direction of the athletic director. The action took place at the regular board meeting on Tuesday with a motion from board vice president Ryan Myers, and seconded by board member Norman Geer, which passed by a vote of 4-1, with board member Tracy Hovest voting against the change.
sent-trib.com
Nationally ranked Falcons to open in Chicago
The No. 25 Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team will open the 2022 season with a pair of matches in Chicago this weekend. Coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons will face DePaul University on Friday with first touch set for 4 p.m. ET at Wish Field. Then, BGSU...
sent-trib.com
BGSU women’s basketball releases schedule
The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team’s 30-game regular-season schedule includes 13 contests inside the friendly confines of the Stroh Center, and tickets are on sale now. “We are very excited about our schedule and the upcoming season,” said coach Robyn Fralick. “We are looking forward...
'Being humble is a key' Toledo firefighter Myles Copeland says of national exposure after saving life at basketball game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Myles Copeland has had a busy summer. He's been in the spotlight since a fateful game when referee John Sculli collapsed, and he helped save his life. "Ever since then, I've just been getting a ton of recognition," Copeland said. "It feels good. Just to know that I did such a great thing, and to have such an impact on not only John's life but everyone around him."
sent-trib.com
Falcons defeat ranked Tennessee in four sets
The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (1-2) topped Tennessee in four sets on Saturday to tally the Falcons’ first win of the 2022 season. The Falcons and Volunteers, who entered the weekend receiving votes in the national rankings, needed extra points to settle the first set before BGSU took the second set to go up 2-0.
Ohio Highway Patrol to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Bowling Green Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety check point along Wooster Street in Bowling Green Friday night. The checkpoint will be in operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The operation is funded by federal grant funds. Along with operating the checkpoint, officers...
sent-trib.com
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 23, 2022. Becky was born at Bowling Green Community Hospital on October 25, 1941 to Dr. Dallas E. & Bernice I. (Hathaway) March. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959, where she began honing the interests and leadership skills that she would maintain for the rest of her life, serving as the vice president of Tri-Hi-Y, treasurer of the Future Teachers of America, and copy editor of the yearbook and actively participating in the Honor Society, the National Thespian Society, and the Library staff. She was also an enthusiastic booster at school sports events, with her senior yearbook referring to her as making up half the cheering section and the rest of the student body the other half.
Comments / 0