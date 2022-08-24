Avoid at all costs. Room was great that's where it ended. Paid $23 for dinner served on plastic take out trays. Out of steak and all seafood. Really? No steak in Omaha???? Rude staff. Took bartender 20 mins to get my order when 3 people total were in the bar. Couldn't taste the alcohol at all in a double martini. I stay 100+ room nights a year. Won't ever come back. If you think I'm exaggerating stay here yourself and be disappointed.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO