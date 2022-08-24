Read full article on original website
kjan.com
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
kjan.com
Glenwood Resource Center faces additional fines in the death of a resident
(Glenwood, Iowa —The Glenwood Resource Center faces state fines for the death of a second resident this year. KCCI says officials with the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals say a staff member failed to notify a doctor when a 62-year-old woman’s heart rate dropped back in May. The woman died soon after.
kjan.com
Upcoming shooting event benefits children’s program and Cass County Republicans
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The owner of an ag chemical supply company near Atlantic is hosting the Cass County Republicans Trap Shoot and BBQ tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 27th.) Erich Wickman, owner of Wickman Chemical, says the trap shoot takes place on his property north of Atlantic across from his place of business, off Highway 71, to the east, and will feature Republican candidates for office.
kmaland.com
Randolph Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull cancelled
(Randolph) -- The 2022 Randolph National Truck and Tractor Pull has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Event organizers say the event will not be made up. This year was the first year the event was to be sanctioned through the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association Heartland Division.
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
redoakexpress.com
DeVries wins reserve champion 4-H market steer at Iowa State Fair
Last week was a very exciting and memorable one for Lainey DeVries of Red Oak. DeVries, the daughter of Dave and Tammy DeVries and a senior at Red Oak High School, exhibited the reserve grand champion 4-H market steer at the Iowa State Fair. At the state fair, DeVries’ steer...
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement spends Thursday catching up with speeders
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa state troopers joined Council Bluffs police to crack down on excessive speeders on Thursday. Law enforcement conducted another enforcement project near Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Police said on Wednesday they pulled over 84 drivers for speeding in less than four hours. A full...
kjan.com
1 injured during I-80 crash in Cass County
(Brayton, Iowa) – A man on a motorcycle was injured during a crash on eastbound Interstate 80 this (Saturday) morning, in Cass County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera (address unknown) was on the outside shoulder of I-80, riding a 2012 Honda CBR-250 motorcycle near the 59.6-mile marker (two-miles west of the Brayton/Atlantic Exit) at around 6-a.m., when he merged onto the outside lane.
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
KETV.com
Some Omaha Catholic schools not adopting archdiocese gender policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Some Omaha Catholic schools say they're not going to adopt the new gender policy from the archdiocese because they're independent institutions. That includes Duchesne Academy, which sent this statement to its community. It reads in part:. "Our school year has just begun, and our policy handbook...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of 192nd Street in Omaha early Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closed northbound traffic on 192nd Street early Friday morning. The crash happened near the eastbound ramp to West Dodge Road around 6 a.m. Law enforcement diverted traffic to West Dodge Road eastbound or back around south. No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared...
New tower, central library will be sustainable, representatives say
Representatives from the Mutual of Omaha and Heritage Omaha say their development projects will be environmentally sustainable, but that it's too early for many details.
KETV.com
Millard school resource officer receives large send off for end of his career
OMAHA, Neb. — After 10 years of service, the school resource officer for an Omaha middle school is retiring. Students and staff at Millard's Andersen Middle School gathered in the hallways to say "thank you" to Sgt. John Oddo. Sgt. Oddo also served 36 years for the Omaha Police...
State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak
For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
[UPDATE]Iowa Queen Loses Title; Fights For Girls To Have A Voice
There has been a lot of talk lately about the Mills County Fair Queen who had her title taken from her over a photo. This was the third year Maggie Begbie has competed for the title. After two first-runner-up titles and a Miss Congeniality title, she finally took home the Fair Queen title.
KETV.com
Parents, activists worry about children's safety with new Omaha Catholic school policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Following the release of the Roman Catholic Church's Archdiocese's policy on gender identity, parents and activists in the community are expressing their concerns. The policy is set to be enforced on Jan. 1 of the 2022-2023 school year and, the Archdiocese says, goes along with the...
1380kcim.com
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
