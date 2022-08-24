ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxtbj_0hTN5CpO00

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said.

Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation.

The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.

Motorist Dan Hostetler told WVLT-TV he saw a black helicopter flying in circles before he narrowly missed getting hit by the electrical cables.

“It kind of dipped a little bit and waggled a little bit, then there was a bright flash of light and puff of smoke, and it hit one of the power lines that went across the highway, and sure enough the power lines started gliding down toward me and all I could think was it’s going to land on top of me,” Hostetler said. “I slammed on the brakes and stopped about two car lengths from the line.”

Comments / 14

Mabel Jadoon
4d ago

Mr. Hostleter, You were very lucky sir unlike the Officer's. My condolences & my prayers to the Officer's family and may the Officer's Rest In Peace.😢😢

Reply
7
Related
Action News Jax

Tennessee state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. Update 9:24 p.m. EDT Aug. 24: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. Lee Russell of the department’s aviation division...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Helicopter#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Power Lines#Ntsb#Traffic Accident#Whiteside#The Aviation Division#Marion County Sheriff#Wvlt Tv
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Former Tennessee police chief sentenced to 6 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee police chief has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for using excessive force during arrests, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. Prosecutors said Anthony “Tony” Bean punched a handcuffed arrestee in the face in 2014 and punched another arrestee in the face in 2017. Bean was convicted on two counts of using excessive force. Bean, 62, was chief of the Tracy City Police Department during the first offense in 2014, and chief deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office during the second charge in 2017. Federal prosecutors also presented evidence that Bean bragged about using excessive force against the victims and failed to report the incidents, according to a media release from the Justice Department.
TRACY CITY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Bean sentenced to 6 years

Anthony (Tony) Glenn Bean, 61, former Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and 150 hours of community service by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Friday. Bean was found guilty on three counts of deprivation of rights by McDonough in January of this year.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485 hectares) on Friday, increased to 4,700 acres (1,900 hectares) in size, Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Saturday. Authorities also ordered evacuations as a wildfire grew in rugged terrain in western Idaho. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Saturday that evacuation preparedness for some neighborhoods in the rural area “have been changed to a “GO” status and we are initiating an immediate evacuation of the area.” Planes were scooping water from nearby Lake Cascade and dumping it on the fire, which had grown to 10,000 acres (4,046 hectares). Boaters were warned to stay clear of the path of the aircraft.
OREGON STATE
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
wfxrtv.com

Police: Fugitive wanted in KY, TN found hiding under Wytheville home

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man facing charges in two states was taken into custody in southwest Virginia after he was found hiding under a home in Wytheville Wednesday morning. Jason A. Scott Fugitive from Graves County Kentucky and Stewart County Tennessee captured in Wytheville hiding in the crawl...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
mcnewstn.com

Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic

Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
JASPER, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy