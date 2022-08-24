ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside man kills burglary suspect during home invasion turned shootout

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Homeowner fatally shoots robbery suspect in Riverside 00:33

A large scale investigation is underway in Riverside after a man opened fire on a group of suspects attempting to invade his apartment, killing one.

According to police, a group of burglary suspects attempted to enter the man's apartment located at a complex on Sycamore Canyon Road at around 1:40 a.m. when he grabbed a gun and opened fire, killing one of the attempted burglars.

At least one of the suspects was armed, returning fire and striking the homeowner, who is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body but is expected to survive.

As they surveyed the scene, officers also located the burglary suspect who had been shot inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers, assisted by a K9 team, are still searching for the other suspects involved in the incident.

More to come.

