Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: A Dressing Suggestion
Pretty sure this is the work of Chunky Brewster. And, yes, I've been generally disappointed by the inseam length of men's shorts this year. To each their own. This particular sticker reminded me of a Baby Tate song:. Never Thought We'd Be Pro-Gum Wall. Spotted this one on Capitol Hill....
Yakima Herald Republic
Is Bumbershoot 2022 happening?
If you were hoping to make Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival the center of your Labor Day Weekend plans, think again. The festival, a mainstay in the Pacific Northwest's arts, culture and entertainment scene — the quintessential end-of-a-Seattle-summer's last hurrah — is not returning until next summer. Earlier...
nypressnews.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Burien Gets a Seafood Boil Spot, Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Coming, and Super Six Says Goodbye – EverOut Seattle
Roll up your sleeves and dive into a seafood boil feast at this Cajun restaurant in Burien, which opened at the beginning of August. Options include lobsters, mussels, crawfish, snow crab, clams, shrimp, and more. Burien. Pickup, delivery, dine-in Like. Add to a List. Bellevue’s Hard Wok Cafe recently reopened...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mercer Street Books has become a world-famous neighborhood bookstore
For almost 40 continuous years, the sunny storefront at 7 Mercer Street has been home to woman-owned bookstores. Titlewave Books — reportedly playwright August Wilson’s favorite Seattle bookshop — graced the address for over two decades before closing in 2004. Jamie Lutton then turned the space into an outpost of her Twice Sold Tales bookstore chain for five years.
Yakima Herald Republic
THING festival returns to Port Townsend with superb comeback lineup
It feels like a million years ago that Seattle Theatre Group introduced to the world (or at least Western Washington) its promising new music and arts festival, THING. Helmed by Adam Zacks, the intimate fest at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townsend felt like a low-key successor to Zacks' beloved Sasquatch festival, which packed up its tents for good after 2018.
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
wallyhood.org
Breaking News: It’s Finally Happening at the Guild 45th
After years of decline, speculation, and tagging; and weeks of neighborhood wondering what’s next with that big backhoe out in front, demolition of the old Guild 45th theaters has begun. I went up to have a look this morning in the hope that I might catch the work crew in action to see if they would provide any clues as to what comes next for the site, but no one was around. We at Wallyhood have long been curious about what comes next at the site. I reached out to the contracting company with their banner on the front façade, and to the person listed as owner on the most recent documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, but have not heard back. Several months ago, I happened upon a guy who was securing the fencing around the buildings that had been compromised (and set on fire!) by squatters, and he told me the owners were waiting for permits to renovate into a new theater development. That seemed and still seems dubious, given market conditions. BUT—if any of our intrepid readers notice people working around the venerable theaters, please see what you can find out and either email us or post what you learn in the comments! Of course, if we hear anything, we will let you know.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Deadly pedestrian-involved accident in Shoreline
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A deadly accident involving a pedestrian has Hwy 99 S in Shoreline blocked. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Local Eats Spotlight: Brianna’s Cafe in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., August 25, 2022—Brianna’s Cafe is a family-owned and operated diner at 314 State Ave in Marysville, WA. True to form, the diner-style menu has a lengthy list of options ranging from pancakes to Greek Gyros. Its ability to deliver consistent quality across a diverse menu has made it a smash hit among locals.
Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
Graves of Black miners found near those of whites in Newcastle Cemetery
NEWCASTLE, Wash. — Underneath the undergrowth were the graves of two coal miners, both Black, buried in a Newcastle cemetery thought to be reserved solely for whites. It was true even in coal-rich Washington state. When black coal miners died, they were buried in a cemetery separate from their...
KOMO News
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool weekend and a hot workweek ahead
Enjoy the refreshingly cool weather this weekend! The summer heat returns next week to round out the month of August. Highs today will reach the low 70s. The upper 80s are back on Tuesday!. This morning, a few spots woke up to light showers. All of Western Washington dries out...
Seattle Children's Hospital and University of Washington refused to correct misleading report that claimed puberty blockers reduced depression in transgender teens because it had received such good press from mainstream media
The University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital published a misleading study that claimed puberty blockers given to transgender teens dramatically improved their mental health, then refused to issue a public correction because it had received such glowing press. The study was published in February this year. It studied 104...
KOMO News
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out
My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
Comments / 2