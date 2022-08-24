ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High vs. Lubbock Monterey

First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood

First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene

First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7.
ABILENE, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander’s construction trailer recovered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek vs. Stanton

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on the Buffaloes on opening night of the 2022 Season. Stanton took the lead, defeating Grape Creek 33-8. Watch the video above for the highlights.
STANTON, TX
cbs7.com

Traffic alerts for multiple West Texas areas

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - TxDOT is reporting multiple traffic alerts in the area for this upcoming week. WINKLER COUNTY: The main lanes of the SH 302 overpasses spanning the railroad and SH 115 are open. Periodic lane closures for sign installations may still happen. The SH 302 service roads between Standard Ave. and SH 115 remain closed for the week of Aug. 29, 2022. The westbound SH 302 service road between SH 115 and CR 207 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week of Aug. 29.
WINKLER COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Medical Center Hospital Cardiac Cath Lab receives accreditation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital’s Cath Lab has announced it received an accreditation. The American College of Cardiology has recognized Medical Center Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Crane

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21. Watch the video above for the highlights.
CRANE, TX
cbs7.com

Two dead after crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS is reporting two people are dead after a crash in Ward County early Thursday morning. Cody Strickland of Chandler, Texas was driving southbound on FM 1927 when he swerved into the northbound lane and hit a semi that was driving northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One of his passengers, Cade Martin, of Hudson Oaks, Texas also was pronounced dead at the scene.
WARD COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes beat the Coahoma Bulldogs 21-13 on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring. Coahoma led 13-0 in the 2nd half, before Forsan stormed back. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game, and a post-game interview with Coach Jason...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa to allow brodband infrastructure installation throughout city

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to allow broadband infrastructure installation along city roads, a venture worth more than $100 million. “I just think it’s terrific for the City of Odessa,” Councilman Steven P. Thompson said at the meeting. “The infrastructure...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police searching for vehicle thief

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for a man who stole a car. On Aug. 25, at about 7 a.m., a man reported to the Odessa Police Department that his running vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and his daughter was inside.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Soup Kitchen receives a new walk-in freezer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last month the Midland Soup Kitchen’s freezer received repairs, now they have a new one. The new walk-in freezer is five times bigger than the old one, allowing them to store more product than ever before. Manager of the Soup Kitchen, Nancy Ivy, said they...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center and Risk Management Institute offer continuing education for the energy industry and continuing education for industry safety

MIDLAND, Texas (KTLE) - The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September. In addition to these courses, the PPDC also offers safety courses to meet industry standards through the college’s Risk Management Institute. The PPDC is a Basin United training provider and a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).
MIDLAND, TX

