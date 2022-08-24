Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.

