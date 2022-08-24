Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Friday’s MHSAA and MAIS football scores
Central Hinds Aca. 40, Park Place Christian Academy 0. Manchester Academy 38, Porter’s Chapel Academy 0.
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
Warren Central running back Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. Hall scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards, both in the first half. Warren Central will return to action on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7...
Vicksburg Post
James Lewis hired as new VWSD athletics director
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that James Lewis is taking his first administrative job. He served as Jim Hill High School’s athletics and activities director while also coaching the school’s boys’ basketball team. James Lewis cut his teeth as a coach in...
Vicksburg Post
Gators fall to Germantown in Red Carpet Bowl
Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.
High School Football: Week one continues Saturday
Union faced off against Ottawa Hills and Cedar Springs traveled to Detroit to take on River Rouge. Week two begins next Thursday
Vicksburg Post
Centreville Academy muddies up St. Aloysius
A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter, and Centreville Academy grinded out an 8-0 win over St. Aloysius.
Friday Frenzy Player of the Week: Kaymen Moss
Cosby student-athlete Kaymen Moss does it all. The senior plays on the girl's soccer team, plays softball, cheers during basketball season, and now adds football to her resume.
Vicksburg Post
Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match
When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County. Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday. Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their...
Williamson Daily News
Teacher bests pupil: Pirates roll Bourbon County 42-14 in PCB
GOODY, Ky. — One of the all-time Belfry greats made his first trip back to Pond Creek to play the Pirates on Friday night as David Jones brought his Bourbon County squad to Haywood Stadium to play in the first night of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl.
