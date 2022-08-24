ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

Warren Central running back Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. Hall scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards, both in the first half. Warren Central will return to action on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

James Lewis hired as new VWSD athletics director

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that James Lewis is taking his first administrative job. He served as Jim Hill High School’s athletics and activities director while also coaching the school’s boys’ basketball team. James Lewis cut his teeth as a coach in...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Vicksburg Post

Gators fall to Germantown in Red Carpet Bowl

Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.
Vicksburg Post

Centreville Academy muddies up St. Aloysius

A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter, and Centreville Academy grinded out an 8-0 win over St. Aloysius.
CENTREVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Manchester Academy#Jersey#Mississippi College#American Football#Porter S Chapel Academy#Pca
Vicksburg Post

Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match

When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County. Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday. Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their...
VICKSBURG, MS
Williamson Daily News

Teacher bests pupil: Pirates roll Bourbon County 42-14 in PCB

GOODY, Ky. — One of the all-time Belfry greats made his first trip back to Pond Creek to play the Pirates on Friday night as David Jones brought his Bourbon County squad to Haywood Stadium to play in the first night of the 2022 Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl.
BELFRY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy