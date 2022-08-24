With the rise of inbound and outbound international operations and transactions, US tax practitioners increasingly are encountering income tax reporting challenges under International Financial Reporting Standards. Issues typically occur when a non-US-based parent company owns US-based subsidiaries or otherwise has US-based operations, and the foreign parent company reports its worldwide financial statements under IFRS. For example, a US-based company owned by a non-US parent might require local financial statements reported under US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, but then might convert to IFRS when reporting to its non-US parent company.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO